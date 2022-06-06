Wild Animal Breaks Into Disney’s Magic Kingdom

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether it be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT– you’re sure to have a magical experience that leaves you with memories that last a lifetime.

The same goes for Disneyland, although there are some key differences. It is a well-known fact that Guests will likely see a few cats when visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The cats that roam the Resort have become somewhat of a Disney Park legend, with some Guests seeking out the animals, most of which have been given names.

While you are less likely to see these kinds of animals at Walt Disney World, Guests have still spotted a few. Florida is known for its alligators and Guests have actually witnessed a few make their way into the Parks. Ducks can also be seen strolling through the streets of Hollywood Studios or Magic Kingdom.

And speaking of Magic Kingdom, one Guest recently encountered quite an interesting animal in the Park.

In a recent post shared on social media, a wild animal can be seen in Magic Kingdom. See the post below:

Met Magic Kingdoms newest character last night! Heard they were desperate to get a cake pop before closing…

As you can see, what appears to be an armadillo has made its way into Magic Kingdom. We are just as surprised as you are to see this kind of creature in the Orlando, Florida Resort.

Whenever something like this happens, Disney security and Cast Members always appear rather quickly to deal with the wild animal and remove it from the Park. This just goes to show you there’s more to see than Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Pluto the Dog at Disney.

Have you ever spotted a wild animal in the Disney Parks?