Parents Drag Puking Kids to Disney World

When Walt Disney first envisioned his theme park projects, he imagined a happy and magical place where kids and their parents could spend time together as a family unit. Instead, the places like the Walt Disney World Resort face repeated reports of children and their parents creating hostile environments. Sometimes it’s as petty as line-cutting, but sometimes it can be absolutely repulsive.

There’s nothing wrong with parents bringing their kids to Disney, and it’s highly encouraged. However, some parents can turn the Parks into a tragic kingdom. Sadly, reports of unsettling, hazardous, and abusive behavior are more common than some would think.

Disney World’s Puke Problem

One of the cardinal rules of any theme park is only to eat after you get off the rides. While there are several instances of Disney attractions making people sick (talking about you, Misson: SPACE), it’s shocking to know just how many Guests will drag themselves out of bed when they’re ill to go to the Parks.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had Guests sharing the unfortunately common concern of parents dragging their sick kids to Disney because they’ve spent so much money on the trip. Needless to say, it’s awfully hard to enjoy your vacation when you’re trying not to lose your lunch in front of Mickey and Minnie.

u/assh0le_mom posts,

“I get it, we all paid the $$ to be there but please, for the love of Mickey Mouse, stop bringing your vomiting children to the parks. I encountered at least one ill child in each park I went to and every time the parent was audibly annoyed that their child was still getting sick. The cherry on that vomit sundae was my 1 year old catching his first ever stomach virus, likely from the poor kid puking next to us in the entry line.”

To which u/feelsbad2 responds,

“Like others have said with money. But also we live in a time where kids get told by their parents of how they should feel. “You should feel happy, Timmy. We paid so much for this trip, you’re lucky we have such a high availability on our credit cards. Now go stand by Mickey and be happy….”

Unfortunately, that’s not the only stomach-turning behavior seen at the Parks either.

A World of Fears

While places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World are the birthplace of many of our favorite memories, they can also be ground zero for childhood trauma. Like so many instances of Guests behaving badly, it doesn’t go unnoticed by others.

u/marleythebeagle shares,

The father who I saw at Hollywood Studios today screaming at his terrified little girl “STOP CRYING! CONQUER YOUR FEARS! YOU’VE GOTTA CONQUER YOUR FEARS!!!” I had to walk away as quickly as possible because I didn’t trust myself to not do something irrational. Never felt such instant hatred for a complete stranger as I did in that moment.

To which u/elizalavelle replies,

“I’ve seen parents like that at Disney absolutely losing their minds because a kid was too scared to go on a ride. It’s so cruel.”

While parents definitely have it well within their power to make their child’s trip to Disney a core memory of magic and wonder, they can also siphon the fun out of it in the blink of an eye. Disney is supposed to be the happiest vacation out there, but it’s absolutely heartbreaking to read about parents who just didn’t get the message.

