Iconic EPCOT Ride Causing Vomiting, Fainting Spells, and Death

Both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are Walt Disney World’s original premiere Parks, and many of their rides and attractions have been with Guests all their lives. The Parks are home to some of the most incredible ride experiences in the theme park industry, but that doesn’t mean they’re the safest. Mission: SPACE might be linked to some devastating side effects.

EPCOT opened in 1982 and has since been known as Disney’s most innovative and imaginative Park. Known for such rides as Spaceship Earth, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, and Test Track, EPCOT’s attractions are arguably as iconic as the Magic Kingdom’s, but with a more futuristic flavor. As beloved as they are, one classic ride is beginning to harm Guests more than thrill them.

Mission: SPACE Mayhem

While Cosmic Rewind might be notorious for implementing barf bags aboard the Guardians of the Galaxy’s great space coaster, Mission: SPACE has had something of a sordid history when it comes to being too much for Guests. The orange mission of the experience has definitely made Guests queasy in the past, but it seems like more riders are reporting bouts of vomiting and fainting spells after embarking on their quests.

A recent post in r/WaltDisneyWorld shared a Guest’s vivid account of just how violently sick the ride made them, and several other Disney Park visitors reported the same thing.

u/heybaesss shared,

“My whole family went on this ride and we made the mistake of not listening to the signs that warned about motion sickness… The second we take off and the G force is released, I knew I was so f**ked. I had to focus so hard to not dry heave… I fainted for a few seconds and had to lay down and my family got me sprite and crackers.”

EPCOT Upchuck

The original poster isn’t the only one to have a similarly sickening experience on Mission Space, particularly the orange route, as more Guests have come forward with stories of sickness, vomiting, and fainting spells after getting off the ride.

u/Kassiesaurus writes,

The green is okay. The orange is hell. I don’t like too intense of ride, decided to do the orange once, and I’m set for life now.

And u/Jiveaintgotnobrains adds,

“This is the only ride I didn’t go on with my family. I warned them. They made fun of me, called me a sissy and went on. They came off white as ghosts, had to go back to the room and nap and it killed the entire day… for them.”

Heed The Warnings

A common factor with many of these incidents is that the Guests were all prone to motion sickness or had some sort of preexisting condition. u/heybaesss also mentions in their original post that the ride has also caused the death of a young Guest who was one of many others suffering sickness caused by the attraction.

Needless to say, Disney should invest in more than motion sickness bags and warning signs if they want to save this attraction’s reputations. With so many redesigns and remodeling coming to EPCOT in the near future, Mission: SPACE might want to take it down a notch.

Has Mission: SPACE made you sick? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!