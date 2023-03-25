Iconic EPCOT Ride Causing Vomiting, Fainting Spells, and Death

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind with Spaceship Earth in the background at EPCOT

Credit: Disney

Both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are Walt Disney World’s original premiere Parks, and many of their rides and attractions have been with Guests all their lives. The Parks are home to some of the most incredible ride experiences in the theme park industry, but that doesn’t mean they’re the safest. Mission: SPACE might be linked to some devastating side effects.

Spaceship Earth st EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Disney

EPCOT opened in 1982 and has since been known as Disney’s most innovative and imaginative Park. Known for such rides as Spaceship Earth, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, and Test Track, EPCOT’s attractions are arguably as iconic as the Magic Kingdom’s, but with a more futuristic flavor. As beloved as they are, one classic ride is beginning to harm Guests more than thrill them.

Mission: SPACE Mayhem

Mission:SPACE
Credit: Disney

While Cosmic Rewind might be notorious for implementing barf bags aboard the Guardians of the Galaxy’s great space coaster, Mission: SPACE has had something of a sordid history when it comes to being too much for Guests. The orange mission of the experience has definitely made Guests queasy in the past, but it seems like more riders are reporting bouts of vomiting and fainting spells after embarking on their quests.

Related: VIDEO: Mickey and Friends Get New EPCOT Meet and Greet

A recent post in r/WaltDisneyWorld shared a Guest’s vivid account of just how violently sick the ride made them, and several other Disney Park visitors reported the same thing.

u/heybaesss shared,

“My whole family went on this ride and we made the mistake of not listening to the signs that warned about motion sickness… The second we take off and the G force is released, I knew I was so f**ked. I had to focus so hard to not dry heave… I fainted for a few seconds and had to lay down and my family got me sprite and crackers.”

 

EPCOT Upchuck

Mission Space Guests
Credit: USA Today

The original poster isn’t the only one to have a similarly sickening experience on Mission Space, particularly the orange route, as more Guests have come forward with stories of sickness, vomiting, and fainting spells after getting off the ride.

u/Kassiesaurus writes,

The green is okay. The orange is hell. I don’t like too intense of ride, decided to do the orange once, and I’m set for life now.

And u/Jiveaintgotnobrains adds,

“This is the only ride I didn’t go on with my family. I warned them. They made fun of me, called me a sissy and went on. They came off white as ghosts, had to go back to the room and nap and it killed the entire day… for them.”

Heed The Warnings

Caution outside of Mission Space
Credit: SILive.com

A common factor with many of these incidents is that the Guests were all prone to motion sickness or had some sort of preexisting condition. u/heybaesss also mentions in their original post that the ride has also caused the death of a young Guest who was one of many others suffering sickness caused by the attraction.

Related: The Most Slept-On Snacks at Disney World

Needless to say, Disney should invest in more than motion sickness bags and warning signs if they want to save this attraction’s reputations. With so many redesigns and remodeling coming to EPCOT in the near future, Mission: SPACE might want to take it down a notch.

Has Mission: SPACE made you sick? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!