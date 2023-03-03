“Barf City!” Guests Growing Nauseous on Disney Rides

When most people picture the famous rides and attractions of Walt Disney World, they typically think of careening down Space Mountain, swinging with the happy haunts of the Haunted Mansion, or saving the earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, some are growing violently ill as many famous rides are taking a sickening turn.

Like any good theme park, the primary reason for visiting Walt Disney World is to enjoy the various rides and attractions. Many of these icons are gold standards in the industry, and some have even inspired entire movie franchises. That said, some Disney Park Guests are frequently growing sick after riding.

A recent Reddit post had concerned users asking about which rides cause the most motion sickness, and dozens came forward with a surprising consensus surrounding classic Disney rides. Although some rides like Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT have an almost comical reputation for queasiness, many Guests are sharing reports of pain and sickness on some of the tamer attractions as well.

A popular consensus seems to be that Mission Space and Cosmic Rewind are the most grievous offenders, as many reports of motion sickness and nausea have plagued those attractions for some time. u/MavicMini_NI gives a heavy warning and thorough description for those easily queasy when they write,

“You might want to avoid Mission Space (Orange Mission) in EPCOT – it’s essentially a massive centrifuge that spins in a circle to simulate the effects of increased gravity. Not advisable after lunch, or if you are prone to motion sickness. The Green Mission is said to be much more agreeable, but its still the same mechanics at play…”

To which u/Euchre replies,

“The other big discomfort factor of Mission Space is claustrophobia. The ride vehicles feel VERY enclosed and tight. Did the green and it was still a once and done for me, and I’m not a proper claustrophobic.”

Although making a humorous point, u/Biishep1230 makes an apt statement by suggesting that intoxication might be a prominent factor in the spreading of motion sickness.

“Mission Space & GOTG. You know the two rides at the drinking park. I have not had the joy to ride Alien Spin yet, and will continue to take a pass on that one along with Tea Cups which have not been spun for me since 1989.”

The previously mentioned attractions do have a lot of elements stacked up against them. We’re not so sure we’d want to get on board a massive centrifuge after chowing down on poutine, pretzels, and beer cheese.

That all being said, some of Disney’s milder rides seem to be having a similar effect. It’s understandable how something with a lot of vigorous motion and movement like the Mad Tea Party, Cosmic Rewind, and Mission Space can have a disorienting effect, but some Guests have shared similar problems with rides that primarily utilize screens.

u/0cclumency writes,

“The screen/simulator rides make me nauseous (Star Tours was the worst, followed by Smuggler’s Run and Flight of Passage. Haven’t tried Mission Space or Ratatouille.) but I’m totally fine on Soarin’. “

Similarly, u/itsdickers shares their experience with screen rides, yet they seem to tolerate the attractions with more motion.

I can’t ride Star Tours more than 4 times in a row, it’s the screen rides that get me! I can ride tea cups and Everest all day long with no problem. Give me a screen and it’s barf city! Related: These Disney Rides are Hiding a Line-Skipping Secret

When everything is said and done, it all boils down to a Guest’s sensitivity. After all, that’s why they put warnings on the attractions’ signage. However, the unnatural increase in rider sickness should definitely grab Disney’s attention.

Have Walt Disney World’s Rides been making you sick? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!