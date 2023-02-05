Disney Begins Replacing Animatronics With Screens, More Coming In the Future

We aren’t far from more potential changes taking over Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

If there’s one defining trait of “Disney Adults,” it’s that they are very hesitant when it comes to change. Disney fans have grown up with the nostalgia of visiting their favorite Disney Parks– including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– and they want to be able to experience the same things they did when they were a kid visiting for the first time.

So, whenever there are any discussions about potential changes, it should come as no surprise that many Disney World Guests aren’t happy to have those conversations, especially when it comes to iconic attractions like “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

But, it seems that one Disney Park has shown us what the future may hold for one popular Magic Kingdom attraction.

Shanghai Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride is very different from the one that Guests currently enjoy at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.

Many fans are beginning to wonder if we could see changes like these come to the U.S. attractions in the future.

While Disney hasn’t confirmed anything, it wouldn’t be surprising if– in the future– the company started looking at ways to update some of its rides. Many fans would not be happy to see the animatronics replaced with screens, and this change will not happen in the next couple of years, but it’s something that should at least be on your radar when thinking about the future of Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Disney World and Disneyland Resort are both undergoing major changes

There have been major changes taking place at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort over the past several months. Disneyland Park is getting set to welcome a brand new ride in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to go along with the reopening of Toontown. In addition, a new show– Wondrous Journeys— is set to take over Sleeping Beauty Castle. In the future, a new Avengers-themed ride will be added to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

At Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Splash Mountain just closed permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The attraction will also be closing down at Disneyland Park in the future, as well. In addition, Disney World will open the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcyle / Run this spring. EPCOT is currently finishing up the World Celebration Neighborhood, which will house Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

If that weren’t enough, Disney has already teased massive expansions coming to both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the future. Encanto, Coco, and Disney Villains have been mentioned as the next potential Disney Park expansions at Magic Kingdom, while it looks like Zootopia could be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What do you think about Disney World potentially replacing animatronics in the future? Let us know in the comments!