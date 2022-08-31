Secret Exit at Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Revealed, Avoids Crowds

Pirates of the Caribbean is a fan-favorite attraction at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. Guests board a boat and are transported back to the 17th century as they spot pirate ships, Dead Man’s Cave, and of course, Jack Sparrow.

After the Pirates of the Caribbean ride ends, Guests exit the boat and follow the path to the moving walkway, which leads you into the Pirates of the Caribbean gift shop. Because everyone exits this way, there is often a backup of Guests and the shop is typically crowded.

If you are looking to avoid the crowds and the shop, there is a different way to exit the ride which many Guests do not know about.

Right before the moving walkway, if Guests turn to their left, there is a small hallway with an exit door. This is how Guests with wheelchairs exit the ride as there is an elevator to bring those Guests back up to Park level. However, even if you do not have a wheelchair, you, too, can exit this way and utilize the stairs to exit the ride quicker and to avoid crowds.

TikTok user magicbandsandtrashcans shared a video of how to find the secret exit, which you can view below or by clicking here.

In case you have never had the chance to ride Pirates of the Caribbean, the official Disney World website describes this classic attraction as:

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

