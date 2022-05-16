Disney Guests Notice Changes at Iconic Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction

At Disneyland, Pirates of the Caribbean is currently shut down.

Pirates of the Caribbean can be found at Disneyland Park in New Orleans Square. The ride opened in 1967 and has been a hit ever since its major debut. So much so that nearly every Disney Park has adapted the attraction in a different way, and a massive film franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, has made copious amounts of money at the box office starring Johnny Depp as the now-iconic Jack Sparrow. The character was so popular in the films, that the attractions added him into the storyline!

As we mentioned, Pirates of the Caribbean is undergoing a large refurbishment which will last through summer 2022. We have heard Guests say that the closure of the attraction has left New Orleans Square feeling much less empty than usual. The ride shut down on March 14, but clearly, a ton of work has been ongoing ever since. Although Guests are not able to see the ongoing work due to construction walls, they are noticing what is going up in front of the queue. We have seen Guests notice the change in landscaping at the park, and now, more are noticing the implementation of trees to the front of the queue. Below, you can take a look at another newly added tree.

In the comments, we can see that Guests have claimed this is due to Disney replacing sick trees. They recently removed a tree near the Tarzan Tree House, which is also being replaced entirely.

Although Pirates of the Caribbean is under a lengthy refurbishment, it seems Guests need not worry as the ride is intended to remain as is. Because it is a water attraction, it may just need a little more maintenance than one that does not operate with water. Considering how many Guests are reporting on new trees being planted in the ride queue, we can clearly see that the demand to ride the attraction is strong.

Blue Bayou is set to reopen on June 24, which allows Guests to see the scenery of the attraction. That being said, before the restaurant also shut down temporarily, construction walls were covering the view. It will be interesting to see if the work on the beginning of the ride will be complete by June 24 so that Guests can see the ride as they usually can, or if the walls will still be up.

Disney describes the ride as:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Strike yer colours! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colourful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place! Over 50 Years of Pirates at Disneyland Park

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park. When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story. On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

