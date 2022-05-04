Disney Replaces Alleged Diseased Landscaping at Shut Down Attraction

One iconic Disneyland attraction is slowly approaching its reopening.

To many Disney Guests’ dismay, Pirates of the Caribbean recently closed and will be undergoing an extended refurbishment, meaning Disneyland is missing one of the most iconic rides in theme Park history. This was a double whammy considering the downtime for the ride fell during most states’ Spring Break, meaning crowds wouldn’t be able to filter into the classic Disney attraction, causing even more crowded lines in other places.

We reported that Pirates of the Caribbean would be closed for an extended refurbishment and now it seems that work has extended outside of the actual ride building. Originally there were trees in front of the queue for the attraction but after rumors of the vegetation being diseased, the trees were removed a few months ago.

Fans discussed the change on social media, talking about the trees being “sick” and also worrying that the queue might be too hot to stand in without the trees. One fan shared an image of more work being done outside, with huge slabs of concrete completely torn up as you can see here. All of this is being worked on currently and we can expect a freshly redone entrance to the ride once the refurbishment is complete.

Fortunately, it seems that Disney has replaced the supposed “diseased” trees with new and healthy ones as shown in a post on Reddit.

A Pirate’s Life for You Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!

Have you missed Pirates of the Carribean?

