Disney World Guest Spends 13 Hours on Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

According to their mission, Give Kids The World (GKTW) “exists only to fulfill the wishes of critically ill children and their families from around the world to experience a memorable, joyful, cost-free visit to Central Florida’s attractions, and to enjoy the magic of Give Kids The World Village for as long as there is a need.”

GKTW partners with more than 250 Wish Granting Organizations globally to identify and serve children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

The nonprofit was founded by Florida hotelier Henri Landwirth in 1986, who learned of a young girl diagnosed with leukemia who passed away from her illness before her dream of visiting the Orlando area theme parks was realized.

Landwirth was inspired to start GKTW so that going forward, a child in need would never again run out of time before their life’s one wish is granted. After three years of arranging for families to stay in area hotels for their wish vacations, Landwirth once again enlisted the hospitality and theme park industry’s help to create the GKTW Village.

According to their website, the Village is an “84-acre, nonprofit resort complete with 166 Villa accommodations, entertainment attractions, whimsical venues, and fun specifically designed for children with critical illnesses.” To date, it has served more than 160 thousand families across 75 different countries.

Enlisting the help of corporations such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and many more, as well as countless volunteers and other generous individuals, GKTW is able to serve over 8,000 families annually. Individual stories are shared on their YouTube channel so that supporters can see the difference their help makes for families in need.

Amos began his journey with GKTW in 2019 after spending ten years working for the Walt Disney World Resort in various capacities. This year he used his birthday to bridge his past with his present in an all-day fundraising event that served to “raise awareness for the GKTW mission in new and creative ways,” a passion he lists in his company bio.

On his fundraising page, he wrote that the challenge would be the longest he’d ever done as he planned to ride the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction repeatedly from the moment Magic Kingdom opened until its 11 pm closing. With 100% of the profits going directly towards GKTW, he set goals tied to incentives that unlocked additional mini challenges in an effort to inspire donors.

The total fundraising goal was set at $6,000, or “the cost of a wish,” and the mini goals were listed as follows: