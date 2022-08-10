Major Announcement Regarding Disney World Annual Passes Supposedly Coming Soon

Walt Disney World Annual Passes allow Guests to enjoy the magic of the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — all year long.

Disney recently restructured its Annual Pass system, now offering Guests four different types of passes, depending on your wants and needs — Disney Incredi Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Pixie Dust Pass.

Unfortunately, at this time, Disney halted the sale of the Disney Incredi Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and Disney Pirate Pass, meaning the only one available for purchase (if you are buying a new pass and not renewing) is the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which is only available for Florida Residents.

Per the official Walt Disney World website:

Annual Passes Annual Passes allow you to enjoy the magic all year long. Now is the time to answer the call and discover all the possibilities a Walt Disney World Annual Pass can bring. To enter a theme park, each passholder must have a theme park reservation in addition to a valid pass. Park reservations are limited and are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates. New sales of select Annual Passes are currently paused. Please check disneyworld.com/pass for the latest updates.

However, it seems new Annual Pass purchases will soon be available once again for purchase as a Disney World Cast Member told a Disney World Guest they can expect to see sales resume by the end of 2022.

Disney World Guest and TikTok user sunshinedisneydivas decided to give in and purchase the lowest Disney World Annual Pass option, the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, for the time being. She went to Disney Springs to make it official, and when there, she found out some big and exciting news:

WDW Annual Pass Update! I got this info from a Cast Member at the WDW ticket store at Disney Springs! Comment any updates you might have ✨. #wdwannualpassholder #wdw #wdw50 #annualpassholder #disneyadult #disneyforadults #disneyinfo #disneyupdates #disneyannualpassholder #disneytips

In the video, sunshinedisneydivas says “When I went to go buy my pass, I asked ‘When will other passes be available?’,” to which a Disney Cast Member at the Disney Springs Guest Services told her there will “be an announcement for Annual Passes before the end of 2022.”

She went on to say the Cast Member didn’t specify exactly what date, all she said was before the end of 2022 there will be an announcement regarding Annual Passes.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information.

