Guest Cancels Disney Annual Pass After 11 Years, “We Reached Our Breaking Point”

Due to COVID-19 and other factors, the Guest experience has looked quite a bit different in recent months at Disney. A big change has been the price increases at all Disney Parks, Resorts, hotels, and restaurants across the world. From Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to Tokyo Disney, Guests have come to expect that their Disney vacation will cost a little more than it used to pre-COVID.

Things are very exciting at the Disney Parks, but since the COVID-19 pandemic started, some Guests have voiced their concerns that the Parks getting too expensive. Simply, some Guests say they have been “priced out” from visiting the Parks and Resorts.

While some Guests have been able to ignore certain issues while in the Parks, many are starting to feel frustrated about the Resort in Orlando, Florida, claiming it’s getting too crowded and too expensive. One of the biggest complaints we’ve seen from Guests lately has been caused by the new Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems which were introduced in late 2021.

Recently, all of the changes at the Walt Disney World Resort pushed a Guest to cancel their annual passes. The post starts with the following, as shared in a story from Insider:

“My family and I have reached our breaking point with Disney World. As Florida residents, we’ve had seasonal silver annual passes for the past 11 years but, this time, we will not be renewing them. This was a tough decision for us even though the passes cost us a whopping $2,100 in 2021. Over the past three years, though, the way I feel about Disney World has changed and our experiences in the parks have, in my opinion, gotten worse.”

Below are a few reasons they decided to axe their annual commitment to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The Number of Guests In the story, the Guest claims the number of people visiting The Walt Disney World Resort feels “overwhelming”. They say that on more recent trips, they were surrounded by people, even on days that were considered low-crowd days. It feels like a “race” to get into the Park, competing with thousands of others doing the same. The Guest elaborates more: “On our final visit to Disney World, we woke up every morning at 6:30 a.m. to arrive at the parks early enough to try to take advantage of shorter lines. Waking up at sunrise to navigate all sorts of logistics is not my idea of a vacation As of mid-2020, you must reserve your park dates ahead of time, usually weeks or months in advance. You also have to determine which park you’d like to visit on specific days.” Reservation System A big point of contention for this particular Guest was the reservation system that Guests are required to use to access the Resort. In the past, we have reported on multiple Guests facing issues regarding the Disney Park Pass reservation system. One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, after Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened, has been that Disney Park Passes are now needed to enter a Park. Gone are the days of purchasing a Disney Park ticket and strolling into the Park of your choice, now, reservations must be made on your My Disney Experience.

When the Parks reopened in 2020, we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit. Since that point in time, we have seen borders reopen and travel become a more “normal” part of life for many. Along with that, we have seen Disney open their capacity more, remove mask mandates, bring back a lot of entertainment, and head towards an operational schedule that reminds us of a pre-pandemic Disney.

The Guest asks how they’re supposed to know exactly what Parks they want to visit so far in advance. They also discuss how Annual Passholders are limited on the number of Park reservations they can have at one time. Essentially, the more expensive the annual pass you buy, the more reservations you’re allowed to hold at once. The Guest brings up Disney CEO Bob Chapek, a controversial figure in the Disney community, to say the least. Chapek was quoted earlier this year saying, “while demand was strong throughout the quarter at both domestic sites, our reservation system enabled us to strategically manage attendance. In fact, their stellar performance was achieved at lower attendance levels than in 2019.”

Disney Genie

A big point made by the Guest was Disney’s new Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems, saying, “I cannot imagine visiting the parks as a first-time guest and trying to navigate this system.” Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to lots of confusion and frustration , leaving some Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seems to just be an expensive itinerary planner for some, while others love it.

At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time. At Disneyland, the cost is slightly higher at $20.00 per hour.We have seen multiple occasions where Guests do not completely approve of this new system. Disney Genie is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the stand-by ques. As stated above, this new system has been met with lots of frustration and criticism from new and long-time Disney Guests and fans.