Furious Disney World Fans Demand Response After Fake Annual Pass Release

On Tuesday morning, some Annual Pass tiers appeared for sale on Walt Disney World Resort’s website for Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club owners. After 20 minutes, Disney swiftly deleted the listings, and no one could successfully purchase an Annual Pass.

The Sorcerer Pass was available for $899, and the Pirate Pass was available for $699. The Walt Disney World website shows they are “unavailable,” as they have been since late last year.

The only available Annual Pass is the Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents for $399, which was known before the glitch on Tuesday morning. Disney Vacation Club members can’t purchase this pass.

Fans who attempted to purchase the Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passes are furious. @KayJac97 on Twitter, a Disney Vacation Club member, hoped to finally buy an Annual Pass that would allow her to visit the Disney Parks at a fraction of the cost of single-day tickets:

@WaltDisneyWorld start selling annual passes again. Jeez. Spent half an hour on the phone trying to get a DVC annual pass after others posted they were able to get through only to get nothing. I bought my membership to use it.

