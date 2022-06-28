Furious Disney World Fans Demand Response After Fake Annual Pass Release

On Tuesday morning, some Annual Pass tiers appeared for sale on Walt Disney World Resort’s website for Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club owners. After 20 minutes, Disney swiftly deleted the listings, and no one could successfully purchase an Annual Pass.
The Sorcerer Pass was available for $899, and the Pirate Pass was available for $699. The Walt Disney World website shows they are “unavailable,” as they have been since late last year.
The only available Annual Pass is the Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents for $399, which was known before the glitch on Tuesday morning. Disney Vacation Club members can’t purchase this pass.
Fans who attempted to purchase the Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passes are furious. @KayJac97 on Twitter, a Disney Vacation Club member, hoped to finally buy an Annual Pass that would allow her to visit the Disney Parks at a fraction of the cost of single-day tickets:
@WaltDisneyWorld start selling annual passes again. Jeez. Spent half an hour on the phone trying to get a DVC annual pass after others posted they were able to get through only to get nothing. I bought my membership to use it.
— Kaytlin 🖤 (@KayJac97) June 28, 2022
Another hopeful Walt Disney World Resort fan asked The Walt Disney Company for a timeline on the return of Annual Passes. Twitter user @LoganAnsteatt wrote:
Disney had an accidental release of annual passes for 5 whole minutes this morning and I got all the way to checkout and couldn’t snag them.
It’s been forever @WaltDisneyWorld some clear communication on additional annual pass release timelines would be helpful.
Fans on Walt Disney World’s subreddit echoed similar sentiments. u/Professional-Cup7335 expressed regret for letting their family’s Annual Passes expire while Walt Disney World was closed early on in the COVID-19 pandemic:
Yes! I just checked WDW website and they are unavailable 😩 I was sooooo ready to purchase an annual pass again…. We let ours expire at the beginning of covid – biggest mistake ever 👎
Another begged Disney to allow out-of-state Guests who don’t own Disney Vacation Club to purchase these passes, which offer payment plans. Previously, the only Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass available to non-Florida residents cost around $2000 and had to be purchased upfront. u/XDAOROMANS wrote:
I still don’t understand why they don’t let out of state guest do month to month payments like universal does. We had annual passes for a couple of years but stopped cause paying 2k+ upfront sucked.
Even current Annual Passholders aren’t enjoying the seamless Disney Park experience they once did. Park Pass reservations are still required for all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Genie+ and Lightning Lane are an added cost for Annual Passholders, costing $15 per Guest per day. Fastpass+ was free to all Guests, including Annual Passholders, who could make reservations ahead of their visit.
The Walt Disney Company hasn’t released a statement about the Annual Pass snafu or when more Passes will be available for purchase. Walt Disney World’s official Guest services chat and phone line are telling Guests that it was an error and Annual Passes are not currently available, except the Pixie Dust Pass.
