Disney Quickly Pulls New Annual Passes From Website, Heavily Restricts Options

Disney has finally brought back Annual Passes, but not for everyone.

There’s no doubt that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things, especially when it comes to visiting the Disney Parks. Since 2020, we have seen the implementation of park pass reservations as well as limited capacity, something that may never go away.

We also saw Disney World halt sales of Annual Passes. We did see Walt Disney World resume Annual Pass sales last fall, complete with brand new names, more restrictions, and of course, higher prices. These changes to prices and names have confused many Guests used to how the system used to work. Now, Disney has resumed sales of Annual Passes yet again for the summer, but only for select Guests.

Earlier this morning, the Sorcerer Pass was available for $899 and the Pirate Pass was available for $699. Now, Disney has seemingly halted the sales of these two passes within minutes of them going live, as the website now shows them as “unavailable”.

The cheapest option, the Pixie Dust Pass, is still available for $399 as of publishing this article. Of course, all of these passes include different things including different block-out dates. However, these are only available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club Members at the moment, with the Pixie Pass only being open to Florida Residents.

Remember, you must have a valid ticket for admission as well as a Park pass reservation to ensure you are able to actually make it into the Park at this time.

Although Disney World may seem super crowded, the Parks are still operating under a reduced capacity. At the time of publication, we still have yet to hear an exact number when it comes to Park capacity, but that last confirmed number was 35%, which was released in early 2021. It is clear that the capacity level is much more than 35% due to the current crowd levels at the theme parks.

More on Annual Passes:

Annual Passes Annual Passes allow you to enjoy the magic all year long. Now is the time to answer the call and discover all the possibilities a Walt Disney World Annual Pass can bring. To enter a theme park, each passholder must have a theme park reservation in addition to a valid pass. Park reservations are limited and are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates.

Will you be buying an Annual Pass?