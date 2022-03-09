Disney Plans Return Of Missing Annual Pass Option Following Guest Demand

At both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, one of the most beloved aspects for many Guests who visit often is the ability to purchase an Annual Pass, or, a Magic Key Pass, depending on what coast you are on. Before COVID-19 hit the Parks, Guests were able to also purchase a Premier Pass, this allowed Guests to have the option to own an Annual Pass that would allow them to go between both Disneyland and Disney World. After COVID-19, that pass disappeared, but now, it may return.

During the question and answer portion of today’s shareholder meeting with The Walt Disney Company, one Disney fan and long-time Guest asked when the Premier Pass would return. The speaker in question was the same one who was able to tell previous CEO Bob Iger that this pass should be created over 10 years ago, and now returned after noticing it was no longer available with no return in sight.

When hearing the passion that this Disney Guest had from the Premier Pass, noting how Guests and Cast Members loved it, Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded with the intention to do something about it. Chapek noted, “I can check the possibility on bringing back the possibility of bringing back the Pass.” He also assumed that the Guests who wanted this Pass were “in a small unique club” however he wants to eliminate friction for Guests and will try and reinstate the Annual Pass for both coasts.

More on Annual Passes at Disney

At Walt Disney World, we recently saw a major change come to the Annual Pass system. Although the passes are currently not being sold, once they are available again they will not look as they have in the past. . Disney World recently put their Annual Passes on sale once again last September with a newly revamped program. The new passes work off four tiers: Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass. Each pass offers a difference in price point, block out dates, offerings, and Park Pass Reservations. When the passes ended up becoming blocked for purchase again in November, the Pixie Dust Pass was the only one available for Guests.

As we have described before, this is what the Annual Pass system will include for each tier at Disney World:

Within the new annual pass program, the top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass will set a user back $1299, which is a fair amount as we thought the price point was going to be much higher. Payment plans are available for Florida residents, and this pass has no theme park blackout dates. Incredi-Pass users will be able to have up to 5 theme park reservations at a time! The Disney Sorcerer Pass still provides some great benefits, like an $899 price point, park hopping, etc., with the only “con” being blackout dates starting at this tier (and below). It should be noted that this park pass is only available to Florida Residents AND DVC members. Florida residents are really in luck here, being the only ones able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, and most affordable option, the Disney Pixie Dust Pass. These passes are $699 and $399 respectively, have lots of blackout dates and seasons, and have limited Park Reservation options.

Disneyland also updated their Annual Pass system to the Magic Key pass. There are four tiers to Disneyland’s Magic Key Pass: Dream Key ($1399), Believe Key ($949), Enchant Key ($649), and Imagine Key ($399). You can check out the various pass types on the Disneyland website here.

Would you want to see Disney’s Premier Pass return? How much would you want to pay for this pass?

