“Significant,” Johnny Depp Teases Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Could Johnny Depp be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after all?

The saga between Johnny Depp and Disney has been quite the journey thus far.

The actor, best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, saw Disney reportedly turn its back on him following allegations of domestic assault from ex-wife Amber Heard. Just recently, a six-week defamation trial ended with a jury ruling in heavy favor of Mr Depp, giving him $10.35 million in damages, while giving Ms Heard just $2 million.

As the trial was going on, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Depp had been replaced in the lead role of the next Pirates installment by Margot Robbie, but he also left the door open for a possible return in the future.

After the trial ended, a major report came forward claiming that Disney was negotiating a deal worth $301 million to get Depp back into his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but a spokesperson for Depp claimed the report wasn’t true. Still, fans have held out hope that they’ll once again see Johnny Depp back in his role as the famous Disney pirate.

Disney has continued to use Depp’s character in Disney Park attractions, including the ride at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. Jack Sparrow can also be seen in “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure.

And, now, a report from PopTopic has shared that Depp may be teasing a return to Disney after all. Depp was seen for the first time since his falling out with Disney wearing the burgundy headband of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The report from PopTopic reads:

“Johnny Depp has not been seen wearing that specific headband since his fallout with Disney back in 2019. Jack Sparrow is easily one of Depp’s most recognized and loved roles, and seeing him wearing that burgundy red headband/bandanna would obviously get people to think of the Disney pirate. While Johnny is commonly spotted wearing a headband/bandanna, he usually sports the black and white polka-dot headgear (as seen below). So, seeing him wear the colours of the beloved captain of the Black Pearl is pretty significant.”

At this point, nothing has been confirmed in terms of Depp returning to Disney, but fans can continue to hold out hope. A former Disney executive recently expressed their belief that Depp will return before it’s all said and done; more on that here.

