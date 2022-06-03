SeaWorld Officially Announces New Coaster Coming to Orlando Park

SeaWorld is known for its thrilling coasters, outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings. However, recently SeaWorld has gained popularity thanks to its amazing social media team and the hilarious interactions they create on Twitter.

Part of this was the casual and extraofficial announcement of a new roller coaster coming soon to SeaWorld Orlando.

Some beautiful palm trees right there… 🌴 pic.twitter.com/dZwJGEz0JE — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) April 14, 2022

SeaWorld’s social media team played it cool for well over a month, ignoring the massive tracks and supports that continued to arrive at the Park.

Ooooh, new trees! 🌴 — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 12, 2022

But today, SeaWorld finally made the official announcement of High Surf, the new roller coaster coming to the Orlando theme park in 2023.

There's a high surf advisory on the horizon in 2023 🏄🌊 #HighSurfAdvisory pic.twitter.com/kKWv3fh5NP — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) June 3, 2022

The project will open in 2023 and be a Bolliger and Mabillard creation, like Kraken, Manta, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. Since SeaWorld was so secretive about this new project, many rumors surrounded the coaster, like its name and mechanics, commenting on whether it would be a standing or sit-down coaster. From the video, we can see it will be a sit-down coaster and that the name, previously rumored to be “Surf Coaster,” was not entirely accurate.

While Guests wait for this new thrilling experience, they can enjoy Ice Breaker and see for themselves why this coaster won the number one spot as the Best New Attraction in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

We recently reported a heated fight on Twitter, where SeaWorld retaliated against Universal for continuously teasing the Park. Busch Gardens Tampa and Six Flags Magic Mountain later joined the vicious yet lighthearted argument, giving fans, and surely the social media teams of these theme Parks, a hilarious moment to laugh together.

We’ve also learned a little more about SeaWorld’s efforts to support wildlife through several rescue and rehabilitation programs and even learned about SeaWorld San Diego dealing with Freeway the sea lion, a repeat offender who has been rescued by Team Members at least three times since last year.

