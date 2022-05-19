SeaWorld San Diego Deals With “Repeat Offender” For the Third Time

When Guests think of SeaWorld San Diego, many of the Park’s offerings come to mind, including thrilling attractions, outstanding animal presentations and experiences, delicious dining offerings, and an overall wonderful experience for the whole family to enjoy. However, thanks to recent news, Guests became aware of one of SeaWorld’s lesser-known practices.

On Monday, officials from the San Diego Park announced the rescue of a “repeat offender” by a specialized group of Team Members. This was the third time SeaWorld San Diego has had to deal with the offender, a wild sea lion nicknamed “Freeway” by the rescuing team.

FOX 5 San Diego reported that the rescue took place on April 7th in a City Heights storm drain, where the animal was found headed in the general direction of the highway. Members of the rescue team rushed to block the area to prevent a situation similar to Freeway’s previous rescue.

This last encounter took place in January after the sea lion was spotted wandering on Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Concerned drivers tried to contain the animal to the middle lanes to prevent it from moving and getting injured while the SeaWorld rescue crew arrived at the scene to bring Freeway to safety.

However, this had not been the first encounter with Freeway. Eric Otjen, part of the SeaWorld rescue team, commented, “This animal has been in our rescue facility before. It was rescued in early November from Harbor Island Drive, was released shortly after and has been showing up in kind of odd situations and spots since then. This is the weirdest, though.”

Currently, Freeway is in good condition and is going under routine evaluations by officials at SeaWorld San Diego as part of any animal rescue carried out by the Park.

Not all Guests are aware that SeaWorld locations worldwide have rescued over 40,000 animals as of this month, with 21,000 of those incidents involving the SeaWorld San Diego team. Officials state the most common rescues in California tend to be sea lions, seals, sea and shorebirds, and sea turtles.

