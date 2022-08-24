“Absolutely Disgusting,” Disabled Guest Warns Others to Avoid Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort offers policies that make it inclusive for all — from the Disability Access Service (DAS) to wheelchair-accessible queues. But there is always room for improvement, and some Cast Members have called on Disney to make the Parks more accessible.

Steve ODonnell visited Walt Disney World Resort from the United Kingdom and utilized one of the accessibility offerings at Magic Kingdom — a reserved fireworks viewing area for disabled Guests.

Unfortunately, ODonnell had a negative experience. He reached out to Walt Disney World Resort on Twitter, calling his experience “absolutely disgusting.” ODonnell even warned other disabled Guests to avoid Magic Kingdom:

@magickingdom absolutely disgusting how @WaltDisneyWorld treats disabled people. Doesn’t care if disabled viewing area is over capacity with non disabled which means disabled people can’t see due to everyone standing up around them. Spoke to cast members and it seems disabled rights are zero according to Disney absolutely avoid magic kingdom if disabled

Spoke to cast members and it seems disabled rights are zero according to Disney absolutely avoid magic kingdom if disabled — Steve ODonnell (@SteveOD138) August 23, 2022

Typically, this reserved viewing area is for Guests using a wheelchair or other mobility device to make it easier for them to see. However, not all disabilities are visible to the naked eye, and some disabled Guests may stand in this area to make their fireworks viewing experience more pleasant.

The area definitely should not have been overcrowded, though, as that can be dangerous for all Guests. Additionally, Cast Members usually encourage standing Guests to watch from behind wheelchairs, ECVs, scooters, and other mobility devices so that all Guests can see the fireworks and projections on Cinderella Castle.

Eric Michael (@dolppye) was also at Magic Kingdom that night and said he could barely get out of the Disney Park, even though he’s not disabled. He reported seeing disabled Guests stranded in the crowd for “hours:”

It was ridiculous tonight, I felt so bad for disabled people, I am not disabled but I couldn’t even move to get out of the park and many disabled people were stuck in one spot for hours. Totally disgusting. — Eric Michael (@dolppye) August 23, 2022

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t responded publicly to ODonnells Tweets but often privately resolves issues with Guests. ODonnell hasn’t commented on the situation since Monday.

