If you’ve visited Walt Disney World in the past two years, you’ll undoubtedly know about the massive quantities of construction work plaguing the Park. Fortunately, it seems like we might be getting some genuine progress as new footage reveals changes happening at Disney’s EPCOT.

@hemphillyeverafter 🚨YA'LL! I can't even with all these announcements! . The Epcot construction is set to be complete this year! 🌊Moana Journey of Water is opening in the Fall 🐭CommuniCore Hall will be opening and will be the new permanent Meet & Greet Location for Mickey & Friends as well as the Festival Center 🎉Disney100 is coming to Epcot with special Meet & Greets, decor, and even a special lighting display on Spaceship Earth 🎆Harmonious is leaving, but a new fireworks show is coming! ♬ Summer day – TimTaj

The video shared by @hemphillyeverafter goes into detail about all the various changes coming to EPCOT very soon, but one particular announcement should grab the attention of any longtime classic Disney fan. While we are all certainly looking forward to all the new bells and whistles Disney has promised us, there’s one addition that’s been needed a very long time.

EPCOT’s Character Meet and Greets

Some Guests have recently reported dwindling Character Meet and Greets at Walt Disney World. Where Disneyland is absolutely overrun with members of the studio’s animated cast, its Floridian counterpart seems to be grasping at straws and covering the bare minimum. Even more concerning are reports of Disney icons like Stitch being slowly phased out of the Park.

That all being said, it also might be possible that Disney is finally giving their most popular Meet and Greets a permanent residency in Disney World’s innovative Park. Described in the TikTok above as “the new permanent Meet and Greet location for Mickey and friends as well as the new festival space,” Communicore Hall could be the answer to a lot of concerns.

What is Communicore Hall at EPCOT?

Inspired by the original CommuniCore which ran from 1982 to 1994, the new EPCOT pavilion is set to be the newest place for Disney’s beloved Meet and Greets. Essentially replacing the former EPCOT Character Spot from years prior, the majority of the new location will be utilized almost solely for Mickey, Minnie, and all their pals.

That’s all well and good, but Disney and its fans might also want to consider the possibilities of other Meet and Greet opportunities to accompany the classic standbys like Mickey and Goofy. If the Characters are getting an entire building, what’s stopping Disney from utilizing more of their animated entourage at EPCOT?

Do you think Disney World is getting ready to fix its Meet and Greet mess? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!