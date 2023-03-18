Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Companions Inside Disney World

Disney World fights are unfortunately not uncommon, and a Guest described this one that happened recently between two companions as a “big” one.

Walt Disney World (Orlando, Central Florida) is a place where families, children, and “Disney Adults” can go to experience the magic. A unique type of magic, too, that is rooted in The Walt Disney Company’s 100 year legacy. In fact, the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrations currently have their home at Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California).

From the sheer volume of attractions, over 25 Resort hotels (including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and the currently under construction Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort), four theme parks such as EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, and many different experiences like meet and greets and dining moments, Disney World is a hive of joy.

But what happens when things go wrong? When the magic that is so carefully curated is broken? Unfortunately, it is not uncommon that Guest disruption, such as fights, can ruin the magic for others, so much so that Disney recently added a new courtesy section to its domestic parks’ websites, asking Guests to “be the magic” they wish to see. This came after numerous altercations, including group brawls and vulgar exchanges, disrupted the Disney experience.

Recently, one “big fight” between companions caught the attention of other Guests.

The detail of the fight came from a Reddit thread that discussed emotional support animals (ESA) at Disney Parks. It was revealed that this Guest’s ESA was refused entry at Walt Disney World Resort due to the theme park’s policy that only service animals like dogs or miniature horses are allowed entry into the Disney World Parks, per Disney World’s official website. Disney states that the animal is an animal that performs work, and tasks, or assists an individual with a disability.

In that same Reddit thread, one Guest discussed a “big” fight between two companions — another set of service animals. Disney Dining reported on the situation, with the Guest saying:

“At Disney in a store..watched 2 pit bull “service dogs” get into a big fight and the owners were right there and traveling together, so it wasn’t like the dogs didn’t know each other.”

It is unknown where this physical fight took place, but this type of altercation between animals could have been extremely dangerous for other patrons in the Disney store this took place in.

There are very specific rules regarding bringing service animals to Disney Parks. The Disney World website explicitly states that animals must be under control at all times and that Cast Members cannot take control of the animals under any circumstance. Service animals may be able to ride some attractions. Still, there are restrictions — service animals cannot ride attractions like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom or Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, for example.

Guests traveling to the Disney World Resort with either a service animal or an emotional support animal should check the respective Disney Parks websites for the full details on what to expect when heading out on vacation.

