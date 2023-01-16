“Are You Kidding Me?”, Disney World Guest Gets Overwhelmed By Magic Kingdom’s Most Desired Experience

in Walt Disney World

carousel with cinderella castle

At Walt Disney World, anything can happen. And for one Guest visiting the Central Florida Resort recently, the vacation would never be the same.

mom taking picture of two daughters by cinderella castle at disney world
Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is a sprawling theme park destination perfect for any Disney fan. The sheer volume of activities, attractions, and experiences is a feat in itself, never mind that each of those also comes with its own unique theme, design, and Imagineering.

Across four theme parks and two water parks, Disney World brings 100 years of Disney magic into the theme park environment, allowing fans to become Galactic Heroes with Buzz Lightyear in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, take on a mission with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, soar through the skies in Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Avatar Flight of Passage, and cruise around with the Mice themselves in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at night
However, alongside the big e-ticket attractions and long-standing rides, there are a number of smaller experiences that Guests can partake in — and one, in particular, is perhaps one of the most coveted in any Disney Park.

The sword in the stone.

Fantasyland, found behind Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort, is where that fairytale Disney magic truly comes alive. With classic staples like Peter Pan’s Flight and Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel, newer rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and even Tangled-themed bathrooms, Disney World also has the sword in the stone which gives Guests the chance to be like Arthur Pendragon and pull the blade from a rock to bathe in heroic glory.

sword and the stone disneyland
The problem is, it doesn’t happen to everyone. And in some cases, no matter how many times you try, it may never move. This didn’t happen for one Guest, though, as she managed to pull the sword from the stone and became completely shocked over the moment.

Sharing to TikTok, Juliana Robles was filmed during the rare experience:

My Brother was very jealous #fyp #disneyworld #swordinthestone #2023 #foryou

@julianna.robles

My Brother was very jealous 😌🗡️ #fyp #disneyworld #swordinthestone #2023 #foryou

♬ Disney Pictures Intro – Disney Pictures

In the video, you can hear others cheering for the Guest as she stands there shouting “are you kidding me?”. This rare moment is coveted by many, and with more videos making their way to social media, Guests visiting Disney World’s most popular theme park may be increasingly inclined to give the sword a try.

Soon, Walt Disney World will once again be changing as the Resort gets ready to close out its 50th anniversary celebrations. The end of the festivities brings with it the closure of Disney Enchantment and Harmonious with Happily Ever After and EPCOT Forever returning at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, respectively.

disney enchantment fireworks
Have you ever pulled the sword from the stone? Let us know in the comments down below!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket, as well as a Park Pass reservation, is needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily.

Thomas Hitchen

