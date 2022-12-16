Disney Asks Guests to Show Courtesy Following Outbreak of Fights

It’s no secret that Walt Disney World Resort is not always the “happiest place on earth.” From long wait times to rides breaking down, it can take a toll on Guests, which can lead to fights and other incidents.

For instance, we’ve recently covered how there were Guest altercations at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Spaceship Earth, Mickey’s Philharmagic, and even the tram.

However, in light of these recent fights breaking out, Disney World recently added a “Courtesy” dropdown tab on its website under the section “Preparing for Your Visit.” It’s been added to this section alongside the existing dropdowns “Theme Park Reservations,” “Health & Safety,” and “Mobile App & More.”

This courtesy section reads:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort. View the Walt Disney World property rules.

As part of the Walt Disney World property rules, there are guidelines for dress code, prohibited items, and courtesy in general:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

Disney World is meant to be a fun, safe place for families to enjoy spending time together and taking in all the magic that the Parks have to offer, whether it’s the attractions, meet and greets with characters, or watching the nighttime spectaculars. And when Guests feel entitled or decide to take their anger or frustration at certain situations out on other Guests and Cast Members, it ruins the experience for everyone.

So the next time you’re at any of the Disney Parks, show respect and courtesy to those around you, and keep the magic of Disney alive and well for not just yourself but everyone else around you.

What do you think of this new courtesy tagline? Have you ever seen a Guest altercation at Disney World? Share your experience below!