Yes, You Can Be Too Young for Disney

A popular phrase amongst Disney’s fanbase is “you’re never too old for Disney.” While that’s definitely true, others might argue that there is a such thing as too young. Many of us have been familiar with the Disney name since we were in diapers, but should parents really be bringing their babies and toddlers to Disney World?

Inside the Magic recently covered the debate amongst Disney fans on whether or not small children are fit to visit the Disney Parks, and the reactions were absolutely explosive. While it’s still a hot-button issue, there might actually be method to the madness.

An Age Restriction at Disney World?

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most magical and popular vacation hotspots in the world, and families with children densely populate the property on a daily basis. While the Disney Parks were designed to be places for kids and parents to enjoy the magic together, it’s much more beneficial to wait until kids are older to take them.

Visiting the Disney Parks is a big event, and sometimes that can be overwhelming and overstimulating for even adult Guests. It’s practically tragic to see the number of screaming toddlers and babies throughout the Park at any given time.

One Guest makes this observation on the matter on our recent coverage,

“If parents take a child to Disney before age 5 , they are doing it for themselves cause that kid won’t remember any of it. It’s really sad watching a toddler melt down cause they can’t handle the crowds, it’s hot , they’re tired and no one is having fun. That’s magical for no one.”

What Are They To Do?

As hard as it might be for some parents to deny their kids a day at Disney, there are plenty of factors they need to consider before taking their tots to the Parks. While it might look exciting and fun in the marketing and brochures, Disney leaves out a few important details.

Unless your kid is prepared to do tremendous amounts of walking, dealing with the Florida heat, loud noises, thick crowds, and planned itineraries, it might be a better idea to take them some place more accommodating and waiting until they’re five or six at the very earliest. However, that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on Disney altogether.

A Disney Staycation

A popular remedy to this problem is simply visiting the many Disney World Resorts rather than the Parks. Young children can still see all the magic Disney has to offer, but not be overstimulated or miss out on attractions they’re too small for.

Parents can still take their tots to Disney without even stepping foot on Park property. Not only that, but they can save thousands of dollars by enjoying all the activities and features offered by resorts like The Grand Floridian or Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Happy memories can still be made with a little bit of Resort-Hopping.

Doing Disney World Right

Disney has always been family oriented, and millions of families only want to make happy memories with their children. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, and all parents should want that with or without Disney involved. But wouldn’t it be better if more families made memories with their kids when they have the capacity to remember?

Getting a picture of Mickey and your baby is cute, but it’s really more for the parents’ benefit than the kid’s at that point. If parents really want to take their young children to Disney, they need to be prepared with all that comes with it, and that includes strollers, tantrums, crying, and burnout. Consider what would be best for both parties involved before planning your next Disney trip.

Do you think Disney should implicate an age-minimum? Tell Inside the Magic why or why not in the comments below!