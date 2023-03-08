What You’re Missing When You Visit the Disney Parks

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four incredible theme parks and two incredible waterparks to combat that famous Florida sunshine. Even the uninitiated Disney Guest can say that the Parks are the primary reason for visiting. However, Guests are also missing out on some serious magic by just visiting the Parks alone.

The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all the big sellers in terms of ticket numbers. However, Guests might not realize they can have an incredible trip without even setting foot in the Parks. It’s called the Walt Disney World Resort for a reason.

The Parks are great, obviously the reason for going. However, if Guests only visit the Parks every day, they are missing out on so much live entertainment, performances, dining experiences, and nightlife.

Seasoned Disney fanatics highly recommend taking some time away from the Parks, not just to get a mental break from the chaos that comes with Disney’s crowds, but to visit some of the non-Park options offered by Walt Disney World. Apart from the hotel pools, Guests don’t even have to be staying at the luxury resorts to take advantage of their spas, restaurants, or ice cream parlors.

Another element potential Guests should be aware of is the shocking amount of nightlife seen at Disney. Both Disney Springs and Disney’s Boardwalk have several venues catering to live entertainment, music, and even bars and clubs. While most of these options are family-friendly, a large portion of Disney’s nightlife venues definitely caters to a more adult clientele.

There’s even a surprising amount of free activities to enjoy outside of the Parks, such as walks along Disney’s man-made beach, nature trails at Fort Wilderness, or even taking a free drawing class at the Art of Animation Resort. The best things in life are free, but a little Disney magic on the side never hurts either.

Guests should definitely take advantage of the Disney Parks, they’re some of the biggest experiences in the theme park industry, but that’s not all there is to do at Walt Disney World. Guests can have an incredible and unforgettable time at the resorts, they just might be blinded by the glamor of the Parks to notice.

What do you do when not at the Disney Parks? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!