Fans Spot Disgraced Former Disney CEO at Disneyland

On a quiet Sunday night last November, The Walt Disney Company dropped a bombshell. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger returned to Disney immediately to replace unpopular CEO Bob Chapek, whom he’d previously hand-selected as his replacement.

Chapek became a figurehead for unhappy Disney Parks fans – someone to blame for the perceived failings of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The reality is more nuanced – many unpopular programs like Disney Genie+ were already in the works before Chapek stepped into a leadership role. And Iger promised to move forward with thousands of layoffs that Chapek promised.

Still making millions from The Walt Disney Company, Chapek has gone silent since his removal. But one Disneyland Resort Guest alleges to have seen the disgraced former CEO while dining at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort. Reddit user u/Number1074 shared this candid photo of the man they believed to be Chapek with Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort:

Bob Chapek at Grand Californian. Head Chef came out to greet him.

But other Disney Parks fans were unsure. “That isn’t Bob Chapek. That’s Bruno Serato who is chef and founder of the ‘Caterina’s Club’ which is also the the official charity of the 2024 Disneyland half marathon weekend,” u/SRodrig237 wrote.

“I was just thinking there is no way Bob Cheapskate shows his face around Disney for a while,” u/JurassicParkJanitor agreed.

In a public photo from his LinkedIn, Serato resembles Chapek. Both men are bald and roughly the same body type – but neither has confirmed their presence at Disneyland Resort on Monday.

