Chapek Reportedly Booted From Disney Moments Before Announcement

If you have been keeping up with Disney news recently, you will have surely heard by now that former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger is replacing Bob Chapek, effective immediately.

This decision was revealed late Sunday night and came as a big surprise to Guests and fans alike. However, the decision may have come as a surprise to Bob Chapek as well.

According to a new report from CNBC, Chapek was not given much time to process the bombshell decision. The Board of Directors reached out to Bob Iger on Friday evening and ironed out the details over the weekend, just days before the official announcement.

Reportedly, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek was notified of his departure from the company last night, moments before the official announcement was made by Iger.

The news broke late Sunday night, and the Disney community is still recovering from the announcement. Many hated the CEO, claiming Chapek was more focused on numbers and the business side of things.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. Chapek extended his contract as CEO three years earlier in 2022, making this move quite a surprise. Not much more is known about the decision other than that Bob Iger has been put in the CEO position effective immediately.

Iger was at the helm of The Walt Disney Company during some of Disney’s most important projects, including Pandora: The World of Avatar, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as well as the massive Fantasyland expansion at Magic Kingdom.

