Disney Genie+ Hits New Highest Price Ever at Disney World

Things are getting more and more expensive at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Walt Disney World and Disneyland both have so many great and immersive attractions ranging from exciting thrill rides like Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Space Mountain to creepy ghost-filled houses with The Haunted Mansion, but due to the popularity of all the Disney Resorts, Guests will for sure be waiting in line at one point or another.

The most recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie, and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line.

This service has been met with a lot of criticism, however as many Guests and Disney Park fans much prefer the original FastPass, an easier and cheaper (free) service Disney used to offer.

Another bummer about using Disney Genie+ is that the price can vary by day, meaning you never really know how much it’s going to cost.

We reported earlier this year on Disney Genie+ hitting $22 per person per day, making that the highest price we had ever seen the service reach. Unfortunately, a new record was set.

Disney Genie+ is now $29 per Guest per day at Walt Disney World, beating the old record by seven whole dollars. We are certain these prices have something to do with it being the week of Thanksgiving, bt still, this is quite a heft price tag.

