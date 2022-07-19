Disney Fans Discuss Best Replacement For CEO Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek replaced Bob Iger in 2020, a tumultuous time for the company due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the shutdown of the Disney Cruise Line and Disney Park closures.

Many Disney fans blame Chapek for everything from the controversial Genie+ and Lightning Lane system to the lack of air conditioning at Walt Disney World Resort.

Additionally, some fans believe Chapek fumbled the response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, initially refusing to comment on behalf of The Walt Disney Company and then making a vague statement resulting in fan protest and Cast Member backlash.

Later, Chapek thoroughly denounced the Parental Rights in Education Act, leading to a battle between Governor DeSantis and the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Other fans felt that Disney shouldn’t be involved in politics, putting Chapek in a difficult position between two parties.

However, The Walt Disney Company Board just renewed Chapek’s contract for three more years and offered him a nearly $20 million bonus. Fans on both sides of the aisle were livid and lamented the announcement.

Disney Parks fans on Reddit are now dreaming up their ideal replacement for Chapek. The most popular choice was a suggestion by u/swaglord69710, Tom Staggs:

He was Parks Chairman when essentially everything was going well. He’s a huge reason that Pandora was able to turn out great (Rhode has confirmed this). He was also responsible for the amazing Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland (the last original, non-IP reliant ride).

Staggs worked for The Walt Disney Company for 27 years until 2016, serving as COO, CFO, and Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

A controversial suggestion by u/DamageOdd3078 was Josh D’Amaro, current Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. While some supported the idea, others pointed out that D’Amaro seemingly supports all of Chapek’s unpopular changes to the Disney Parks. From u/kwazi07:

Agreed, my take is D’Amaro puts on a great face, but when it comes down to it he’s completely fine with whatever Chapek is doing. Also, anecdotally, I can’t remember where I heard this, but when it comes to actually meeting them, someone said Chapek comes off as warmer and more genuine than D’Amaro does. I forgot where I heard that and I’m by no means a Chapek fan. But it does kind of confirm the feelings I have about D’Amaro being the “good cop” in the company when he’s really not much different

u/xabero1 suggested Catherine Powell. Powell left The Walt Disney Company after 15 years in 2019 when her position as President, Disney Parks, Western Region, was eliminated. The fan alleges that Chapek felt Powell was a threat and pushed her out of The Walt Disney Company, but that the former executive is a “dreamer” who improved Disneyland Paris:

She was responsible for the entire 25th birthday at DLP, the overhaul of everything, catchup of all maintenance etc… she brought back dlp to the gorgeous park it really is from a bad place. And she did it in a way that included all employees aswell with her plans. In my eyes, she has a lot of respect for the legacy. A lot more then mr paycheck. As the history has shown, an accountant cannot make the Disney corporation succeed, you need a dreamer to do that.

Some fans took a much simpler approach, like u/NotTonyStark39, who wrote:

Go grab a phone book. Close your eyes. Open it up. Randomly point. Open eyes. Whoever you just pointed at would be better than Chapek.

Do you think Bob Chapek is a good CEO? Who would you like to see lead The Walt Disney Company?