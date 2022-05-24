Disney Fans Blame CEO Bob Chapek for Lack of Park Air Conditioning

Controversy has publicly rocked The Walt Disney Company for the past few months. The company publicly denounced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, leading to an onslaught of retaliation from Republican politicians around the country.

Aside from the recent news, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has long been a controversial figure in the Disney Parks community. He continues to boast of the success of Genie+ and the Park Pass system at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, despite outcry from fans.

While Disney fans might not support Chapek, The Walt Disney Company’s board has made no public indication that they plan to remove him.

That hasn’t stopped fans from taking the opportunity to blame Chapek for issues at the Disney Parks. This week, a group of Disney fans speculated that the buildings at Walt Disney World are warmer than they used to be and accused Chapek of reducing air conditioning to cut costs.

Twitter user @SirBrayden wrote:

Not to start conspiracies or anything but I’m 99.9999% sure some of the buildings at EPCOT aren’t as cold as they used to be. Every degree warmer saves them a nickel! Bravo Chapek

A few fans agreed, with Twitter user Ben Grimaldi writing:

Certainly felt this way a few weeks ago.

Others offered potential reasoning for the change, unrelated to Chapek’s budgetary concerns. Twitter user Jack Young wrote:

OR maybe Disney is following through on its pledge to cut C02 Addmissions and waste less energy. This man literally complains about everything.

Some Guests prefer a higher indoor temperature, despite the Florida heat. User @wishful_thinking wrote:

Anecdotally, one of the first things International guests mention — and genuinely dislike — is how cold they are indoors. 🥶 Brazilian Disney blogs share mocking, perplexed packing tips. “Expect to be boiling hot outside, freezing cold inside, & soaking wet in torrential rain.”

Walt Disney World hasn’t publicly stated that they’ve raised temperatures in air-conditioned buildings throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, or Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek hasn’t publicly spoken on any plans for reducing energy consumption at the Disney Parks via a reduction in air conditioning.

