Fans Mock CEO Bob Chapek At Disneyland Paris Event

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek headed to Paris this week for the grand opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, following a land of the same name at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure.

Fans have been abuzz with rumors about the newest section of the Disney Park since it was announced. Some even got an early look at an Avengers drone show coming to the Park!

Avengers Campus includes two rides — the former Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster turned Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure. It’s also home to PYM Kitchen and Stark Factory, where Marvel fans can dine superhero-style.

Some fans feel that Chapek looked less than impressed with Disneyland Paris’ newest addition. A photo of Chapek preparing for a photo-op with other Disney executives is making its rounds on Twitter, with several fans resharing the photo and mocking the CEO.

Fans were quick to joke about the photo, with @somestuffisaid creating a video of Chapek with “The Sound of Silence” by Disturbed playing in the background:

The sound…of silence.

Another fan, @EuroDisArchives, joked that Chapek was regretting spending money building Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris:

“How much did we spend on this”

Some fans focused on Guests in the background, who were photographed looking disgusted. @Lewis_The_Fish noted that one of the Guests in the background summed up how Disney Parks fans feel about the controversial CEO:

Sums up everyone’s opinion on Chapek 😂😂

Another fan, @naturlover6633, said the only Guests that appeared happy were the ones not paying attention to Chapek:

The only people happy are the ones looking away from Chapek

Many Disney fans blame Chapek for everything from the controversial Genie+ and Lightning Lane system to the lack of air conditioning at the Disney Parks. However, The Walt Disney Company Board just renewed Chapek’s contract for three more years and offered him a nearly $20 million bonus.

One fan said Chapek doesn’t deserve all the hate he gets. @Schmoofy places most of the blame on Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts:

Chapstick looks like he’s aged 10 years this last year alone. I can’t help but feel bad for the dude, everyone blaming his bald ass for the shit Dinero is doing

