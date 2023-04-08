Beloved Magic Kingdom Attraction Needs to Make a Comeback

Posted on by Jessica Winarski
The Disney Skyway is a beloved and nostalgic relic that was a staple of Disneyland for four decades and Walt Disney World for almost three. Similar to a ski lift, the Skyway was a gondola ride that took Guests above Magic Kingdom between Fantasyland and Tomorrowland.

It was a great way for Guests to take a break from walking and help disperse crowds during busy days and was a beloved attraction for many people. In 1994, the Disneyland Skyway closed permanently due to stress cracks found throughout some of the support beams, and Disney decided it was no longer worth the money or effort to repair the attraction. The Disney World version of the ride followed suit in 1999, most likely for similar reasons.

In 2019, Disney World began operating the Skyliner, a similar gondola-style of transportation that took Guests between EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and the surrounding resorts. The ride vehicles on the Skyliner are enclosed, in contrast to the Skyway vehicles which were open air. While reminiscent of the long-lost Skyway, Guests still miss the original attraction, in part due to the fact that it was located inside a Park.

The Skyway was a great way to cut down on walking time with the Magic Kingdom, helping Guests make their way towards the back of the Park without having to navigate around thousands of other people. It also allowed Park-goers to take a break from the heat and walking and cool down with a bit of fresh air while giving them a sneak peek into backstage areas and a bird’s eye view of the Park.

As the Disney Parks continue to expand both within themselves and as a resort, fans are starting to wonder if Disney will add more transportation options. As each Park continues to add lands and areas, it makes navigation more daunting and requires more walking, which could cause issues for Guests already having a difficult time. Fans have recently called for EPCOT to add a PeopleMover-style attraction to help transport Guests between Future World and the World Showcase as well as between the countries. While adding in-Park transportation to the Parks as they currently stand would be difficult, Disney needs to do something to combat the fatigue their ever-growing Parks have started to cause.

Do you think Disney should bring some version of the in-Park Skyway back? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments below!

