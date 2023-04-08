Disney Monorail “Dangerous,” in Dire Need of Maintenance

It’s no secret that Disney has been dealing with some less-than-magical issues recently. From broken animatronics to ride issues to attraction queues, Disney has been under fire for the disappointing lack of upkeeep.

However, a recent photo posted to Twitter may show that Disney is in need of more important updates than just their attractions. The Monorail runs around Magic Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom resorts at Walt Disney World, taking Guests from the Ticket and Transportation Center, Magic Kingdom, the Contemporary, the Grand Floridian, and the Polynesian Resort, as well as EPCOT. The Monorail has been running since 1989, and has undergone several renovations and updates over the years for various resort celebrations and important mechanical updates. But it seems as though the support beams could use some major updates and improvements of their own.

Broken concrete problems at a monorail support near the Seas pavilion. pic.twitter.com/gFRvpoR1GF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 8, 2023

The photo on Twitter shows a Monorail support beam with a major chunk of concrete that’s fallen out as well as several cracks around the beam and another piece of concrete that looks ready to fall at any given moment. One of the comments points out that it’s an issue happening to several support beams around the resort, and isn’t confined to that one area while others ask why these issues weren’t fixed while the Monorails were down following the COVID-19 pandemic. If left unaddressed, this could cause a major safety issue to Guests riding the Monorail.

Disney has just announced $17 billion worth of investment projects coming to Walt Disney World, although there’s been no announcement as to what that entails. Rumors have been flying that it could mean a fifth main gate Park, a water Park, or another hotel. If the state of the Monorail beams are anything to go by, a lot of that proposed investment money should go towards maintenance and upkeep of the Monorail, as well as other forms of transportation around the resort.

Several of the comments suggested that the Monorail be extended to the other Parks for easier transportation from Park to Park, claiming that part of the $17 billion could be used for that. While it remains unclear as to how that money will actually be used, Disney definitely has a safety issue on their hands with the current state of the Monorail.

