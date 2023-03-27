Every Place to Meet Mickey at Disney World

Is it really a Walt Disney World vacation if you didn’t meet Mickey Mouse?

The head honcho. The big cheese. The mouse that started it all. You’ll find him everywhere in Walt Disney World – on signs, stickers, t-shirts, hats, sunglasses, balloons, candy apples, ice cream, you name it. He’s the star of Fantasmic! and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and they even hide his face in attractions. Needless to say, this is the mouse’s house.

So, needless to say, you’ve got to meet him at least once on your Disney vacation. And luckily, you have a lot of opportunities! With pixie dust a-plenty and a lot of mouse holes made especially for him throughout the Resort, Mickey can get from place to place pretty quickly. Here’s every single place in Walt Disney World you can meet Mickey Mouse – and these are just the official ones. You never know when everyone’s favorite mouse will pop up for a surprise!

Where to Meet Mickey at The Magic Kingdom

One of the most popular places to meet Mickey Mouse is at Town Square Theater on Main Street, U.S.A. Here, you can step into Mickey’s dressing room and meet him as he prepares for his big show. Lines here can get long in the afternoon, so we recommend visiting first thing in the morning, during the Festival of Fantasy parade, or after dinner. You can also get a Genie+ reservation for this meet-and-greet. The room is adorable (ask the Cast Members about hidden easter eggs!), and Mickey has recently been meeting in his 50th Anniversary Outfit, although he could return to his magician’s costume when the 50th Anniversary ends on 31 March. This location also alternates between using Photopass photographers and automated photo boxes, with varying results.

Where to Meet Mickey at EPCOT

Big things are happening for Mickey Mouse at EPCOT! Right now, you can meet Mickey in the Imagination pavilion at the Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival (you don’t have to see the show to do the meet-and-greet). It’s a bit tucked away, so lines here are generally pretty short! However, if you have a Disney Visa Card, there’s also a nearby cardmember-exclusive photo opportunity (it’s in the building right next door). The characters are not guaranteed, so anyone could appear, but Mickey has been known to make frequent appearances there. Mickey meets in his classic suit at the Short Film Festival, and in his 50th Anniversary Outfit at the Visa spot. Things will change soon, though, with the upcoming CommuniCORE Plaza, which will house a new Mickey & Friends meet-and-greet. For now, though, head to the Imagination pavilion to meet this mouse.

If you’d prefer to dine with Mickey Mouse, head to Garden Grill inside The Land pavilion. This is an all-you-care-to-enjoy family-style meal with farm-fresh staples, including vegetables grown at EPCOT. While you dine in this rotating restaurant (don’t worry, it slowly rotates, it doesn’t spin), you can meet Mickey, Pluto, Chip, and Dale in adorable farm outfits. This is a great option for Guests who want to meet Mickey at dinner but couldn’t snag a reservation at the popular Chef Mickey’s!

Where to Meet Mickey at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you want to see Mickey in a slightly rarer form, head to Red Carpet Dreams at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is located on Commissary Lane across the Sci-Fi Dine In. Here, you can meet Mickey in his Sorcerer’s Apprentice outfit from Fantasia (1940) in front of a themed backdrop with a lot of easter eggs. You also get to meet Minnie Mouse here in a dazzling red carpet gown, but you meet her and Mickey separately, not together. There is one line for both characters here, and it can get lengthy, so we recommend hitting it in the morning. You can also get a Genie+ reservation for this meet-and-greet.

For character dining with Mickey at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, look no further than Hollywood & Vine. This buffet offers up American fare and two different character dining experiences; the Disney Junior Play-n-Dine Breakfast, and Minnie’s Seasonal Dining for Lunch & Dinner. Mickey does not appear at breakfast, but he and his pals are at lunch & dinner, where they appear in different outfits depending on the season!

Where to Meet Mickey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you want to meet Mickey and Minnie together, head to Adventurer’s Outpost at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! This location is located on Discovery Island just before the bridge to Asia. Here, you can meet Mickey and Minnie in the midst of their adventures, donned in safari gear. Lines at this location aren’t usually too bad, and it’s one of the few opportunities to meet Mickey and Minnie at the same time, so definitely check it out! You can also get a Genie+ reservation for this meet-and-greet.

For a wild character dining experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, head to Tusker House in Africa. This buffet offers a mix of American and African fare, and you can meet Mickey while you dine, alongside Donald, Goofy, and Daisy. This is another great alternative to Chef Mickey’s, albeit for a more adventurous palette.

Resort Character Dining With Mickey Mouse

If you want to get two birds (eating and meeting characters) with one stone, try meeting Mickey Mouse during a character meal! He likes to pop up at several restaurants throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, so you could have the opportunity to dine with him at both the Parks and Resort Hotels.

Chef Mickey’s

Chef Mickey’s is one of the most popular character dining spots at Walt Disney World. Located inside Disney’s Contemporary Resort, this loud and vibrant buffet serves up American classics, and you dine alongside Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald, and Goofy in chef outfits! Because of its popularity, a reservation is very hard to get here, so make sure you book early! This character dining is available at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Best Friends Breakfast at ‘Ohana

If you want to start your day with a tropical flair, try ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. This is one of the most beloved restaurants at Walt Disney World, and while dinner is delicious, breakfast is where to find Mickey! The Best Friends Breakfast features the BFF pairings of Mickey & Pluto and Lilo & Stitch. Say hello to them as you dine on family-style American and Polynesian fusion!

Topolino’s Terrace

Finally, one of the most popular breakfasts at Walt Disney World is Breakfast à la Art at Topolino’s Terrace in Disney’s Riviera Resort. This rooftop restaurant serves a prix-fixe menu with American, Italian, and French staples. While you dine, you can say hello to Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, dressed in their artistic best! Characters are only available at breakfast, and the restaurant hosts signature dining for dinner.