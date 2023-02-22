The Hardest-to-Get Dining Reservations at Disney World

Disney Dining Reservations can be a huge part of your Walt Disney World vacation. The Resort offers some of the world’s most highly themed, unique, and delicious restaurants, and the restaurant’s atmosphere can be just as interesting as the food (and sometimes more!).

Because of that, many restaurants’ reservations vanish as soon as they are made available. Whether it’s the food, atmosphere, or experience, these restaurants are considered to be “must-dos” for Disney diehards and first timers alike. Recently, a Reddit thread on r/WaltDisneyWorld opened to discuss those “Bucket List” restaurants that fans are dying to eat at, but can’t seem to snag a reservation for. Let’s take a look at some of these hard-to-get reservations and see if they’re really worth waking up at 6 a.m. for.

California Grill (during the fireworks)

Reservations for this upscale Californian eatery aren’t IMPOSSIBLE to get – unless you’re trying to eat here during the fireworks. This restaurant offers a stunning view of the Seven Seas Lagoon and the Magic Kingdom, and the tables are highly coveted during fireworks showings. The lights are dimmed, and the music is piped into the restaurant to give Guests an unforgettable experience.

Location: Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Cuisine: American, Seafood, Sushi

American, Seafood, Sushi Price: $$$$ (Prix-fixe)

$$$$ (Prix-fixe) Worth it? If you’re alright with a more upscale, expensive experience, the food is good, and the vew is dazzling.

Space 220

One of EPCOT’s newest restaurants, this extremely unique experience has Guests board an elevator and fly to the Centauri Space Station, where they dine on futuristic cuisine with panoramic views of space. Even the attached lounge requires reservations and is difficult to get.

Location: Future World in EPCOT

Future World in EPCOT Cuisine: American, Experimental

American, Experimental Price: $$$ (Lunch) / $$$$ (Dinner) (Both Prix-fixe)

$$$ (Lunch) / $$$$ (Dinner) (Both Prix-fixe) Worth it? The experience is unlike any other in Walt Disney World, although reviews have stated the pricey food doesn’t quite match up.

Topolino’s Terrace

Despite this breakfast spot being open for a few years (having opened in 2019), it remains one of the harder to get reservations – mostly for the character breakfast. Enjoy a delicious European breakfast while you’re joined by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy in their most artistic outfits.

Location: Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort Cuisine: French, Italian, American

French, Italian, American Price: $$$ (Breakfast, prix-fixe) / $$$ (Dinner)

$$$ (Breakfast, prix-fixe) / $$$ (Dinner) Worth it? This is one of the better character breakfasts in Disney. If you’re JUST looking for characters, there are cheaper and easier to get options, but the whole experience is worth it.

Victoria & Albert’s

The most expensive and most exclusive dining experience at Walt Disney World, this extremely elegant formal dining restaurant has only one seating of 43 Guests a night, making reservations scarce. It’s truly a once in a lifetime experience.

Location: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Cuisine: American, varied

American, varied Price: The tasting menu starts at $295/person.

The tasting menu starts at $295/person. Worth it? This restaurant is EXPENSIVE. However, if you’re celebrating something special like an engagement or looking for a once in a lifetime meal, it’s worth it.

Be Our Guest

One of the hardest-to-get reservations in the Magic Kingdom, the highly themed Be Our Guest transports Guests into the storybook world of Beauty & the Beast (1991). The ballroom must be seen to be believed, and don’t forget to try the Grey Stuff – it’s delicious!

Location: Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom

Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom Cuisine: French, American

French, American Price: $$$$ (Lunch and Dinner, prix-fixe)

$$$$ (Lunch and Dinner, prix-fixe) Worth it? Fans of the film will want to experience this stunning restaurant at least once. The food is good, but not show-stopping for its price.

Cinderella’s Royal Table

How many people can say they’ve eaten inside Cinderella Castle? At this restaurant, you can live every Princess’ dream and dine with Cinderella and her Disney Princess friends while you overlook Fantasyland. While all meals are character meals, the breakfast, being the cheapest, is the hardest to snag.

Location: Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom

Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom Cuisine: American

American Price: $$$ (Breakfast, prix-fixe) / $$$$ (Dinner, prix-fixe)

$$$ (Breakfast, prix-fixe) / $$$$ (Dinner, prix-fixe) Worth it? While the experience of eating inside Cinderella Castle is unforgettable, and any Princess fans will surely enjoy the character portion, many have reported the food is merely okay and does not match the price point.

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

The only other Princess character meal in Disney World (until 1900 Park Fare returns), many turn to this restaurant for dinner when they can’t get a Cinderella’s Royal Table reservation. Dine alongside Princesses in a royal setting featuring Norwegian cuisine.

Location: Norway pavilion in EPCOT

Norway pavilion in EPCOT Cuisine: American, Norwegian

American, Norwegian Price: $$$$ (Buffet)

$$$$ (Buffet) Worth it? If you’re desperate for a Princess meal and couldn’t snag Cinderella’s Royal Table, it’s worth a try. However, the cuisine is mostly Norwegian and picky eaters may have a difficult time with limited options.

Le Cellier

This intimate, cozy Canadian steakhouse offers delicious steaks and seafood. Years ago, it had a reputation for being one of the more expensive meals at Disney World, although it has been largely eclipsed by pricey, newer offerings. Make sure to try the famous Cheddar Cheese Soup, poutine, and filet mignon.

Location: Canada pavilion in EPCOT

Canada pavilion in EPCOT Cuisine: American, Steakhouse

American, Steakhouse Price: $$$ (Lunch/Dinner)

$$$ (Lunch/Dinner) Worth it? This restaurant is a great place to celebrate a special occasion and the food is delicious. The atmosphere is plain but cozy and elegant. There’s not a lot of options for non-meat eaters.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Being the newest restaurant at Walt Disney World, reservations for this restaurant filled up immediately after becoming available yesterday. The new eatery serves up family-style BBQ faire in a playful toybox setting.

Location: Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios Cuisine: American, BBQ

American, BBQ Price: $$$ (Lunch/Dinner, family style)

$$$ (Lunch/Dinner, family style) Worth it? We don’t know yet! The restaurant officially opens on March 23, but any new Disney restaurant is worth a try.

Oga’s Cantina

This is a unique pick considering it’s a bar, but still requires reservations due to its popularity and limited capacity. This highly themed experience is a must-see for any Star Wars fan, with a fun atmosphere and unique cocktails.

Location: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios Cuisine: Bar

Bar Price: $$ (All day)

$$ (All day) Worth it? Any fans of Star Wars or unique bars will definitely enjoy Oga’s. The cocktails are fun and delicious and the atmosphere is an immersive Star Wars party. However, most tables are standing room (often shared with other Guests), you only get 45 minutes inside, there are little food offerings, and even though there are non-alcoholic beverages and all ages are allowed inside, the location is not great for kids. It’s a fantastic experience, but for you if you’re looking for a relaxing lounge setting.

Chef Mickey’s

This is a Walt Disney World classic. This lively buffet is a family favorite, serving up classic comfort food and giving Guests the chance to pal around with Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Minnie, and Pluto.

Location: Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort Cuisine: American

American Price: $$$ (All day)

$$$ (All day) Worth it? This is a crowded and loud restaurant. The food is okay, but nothing to write home about. There are definitely better character breakfast options food-wise, but if you’re looking for classic food (or have picky eaters) and classic characters, it’s not a bad pick.

Have you dined at any of these exclusive eateries? What did you think?