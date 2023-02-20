Get Reservations for Disney’s New Restaurant TOMORROW

Round up your family and get ready for an all-new dining experience at Walt Disney World – and reservations open for it TOMORROW!

Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the newest table service restaurant coming to Walt Disney World. The eatery will be a welcome addition to the land, whose only food offering at the moment is the fan-favorite Woody’s Lunch Box, serving up classics like Lunch Box Tarts, Grilled Cheese sandwiches, and the famous Totchos. While delicious, the restaurant is a walkup window with limited seating and little shade.

The new Roundup Rodeo BBQ, however, will offer hearty, family-style BBQ fare in a playful toybox setting. Guests will be able to feast on Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits, Buttercup’s Beef Brisket, Slow-smoked Cauliflower, Force Field Fried Pickles, Cowpoke Corn on the Cob, Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie, and more.

The restaurant’s theming will seemingly match the rest of Toy Story Land – inside, Guests have been shrunk down and recruited as one of Andy’s toys in his backyard. The entire land is filled with oversized toys and greenery, Tinker Toy structures, child-drawn signs and art, and lots of other theming that make Guests feel like one of the Roundup gang. Guests can also say hello to their favorite toys in Andy’s backyard, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bo Peep.

One thing the land does not offer much of is shade or seating, so Roundup Rodeo BBQ will surely be a welcome place for Guests to sit and enjoy lunch or dinner out of the Florida sun. Any children (or children-at-heart) in your party will surely enjoy the toybox theming, and although full pictures of the interior post-construction have not been released yet, what we’ve seen so far is colorful and detailed.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ officially opens on March 23, 2023. However, Guests can make their reservations on the Disney World website or via phone starting tomorrow, February 21! As a reminder, reservations open up at 6 a.m. online and 7 a.m. through the phone. Reservations can be made 60 days out for all Guests, and Guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort can book for the entirety of their trip, up to 10 days. Make sure you also have valid Park admission and a Park reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the day of your reservation.

Will you be dining with Woody & friends at this new spot? Let us know!