We Tried Disney’s “Resort-Hopping” Trend

Whether fans realize it or not, their choice of resort during their Disney vacation can tremendously affect the quality of their visit. From value to moderate to deluxe, Disney has no shortage of places to stay, but they all come with various individual perks. Not all of Walt Disney World’s resorts are created equal, but that doesn’t mean crafty Guests can’t enjoy all the different amenities the Parks have to offer.

A rising trend among park guests is something called “Resort-Hopping.” Similar to how most Disney fans will Park-Hop their way across the Walt Disney World theme parks, Guests staying on property will often visit different resorts to take advantage of the various restaurants, spas, and other offerings they might not find at the one they are staying. Guests don’t have to stay at places like the Contemporary Resort to enjoy places like Steakhouse 71, and they certainly aren’t limited to what they can do, save for the pools. We tried this trend for ourselves and found more than a few ways to spend the afternoon around the Magic Kingdom Monorail circuit.

It was suggested that we take something called the “Monorail Crawl,” which took us through the Magic Kingdom, the Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, and the Grand Floridian in a full circle around the greater portion of the property. While on this journey, we found quite a few places to occupy our time when we weren’t visiting the Parks. While we’re not sure if we would dedicate an entire day of Resort Hopping, we can say that spending the afternoon/evening outside our own resort added an unexpected adventure to our day.

After spending our morning and better half of the afternoon at the parks, we boarded the monorail at the Magic Kingdom and began making our full circuit around the property. Our first stop was the Polynesian Resort where we stopped for a little shopping at BouTiki and enjoyed a deliciously fruity Keiki Lemonade from the Tambu Lounge above Trader Sam’s.

Afterward, we enjoyed some live piano renditions of classic Disney songs at the illustrious Grand Floridian before hitting the arcade and shops at the Contemporary resort before enjoying a savory meal at Steakhouse 71. For Guests wanting to enjoy a similar experience, we highly recommend taking this adventure during a half-Park day, as the other resorts can offer plenty of places to catch a little RnR after a day of hanging out with Mickey and all his friends.

Have you tried “Resort Hopping?” Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!