Guests Attack Disney Adults Over Park Controversy

For such a big fanbase, Disney’s adult audience tends to be the subject of ridicule and abuse in the realm of social media. The term “Disney Adult” is something of a derogatory statement, but are adults who enjoy Disney really that big of an issue? The subject is a piece of low-hanging fruit, but sometimes things can go too far.

Disney Adults are some of the most vocal members of Disney’s fandom, and there’s nothing wrong with supporting your niche interests. That being said, only some people are quite as supportive as the extensive network of fans. While there have been reports of some disturbing, even cultish behavior in the past, Disney adults get way more hatred than they deserve.

Dragging Down the Disney Adults

Social media is often a hotbed of discord and chaos, but some of the recent hatred directed at Disney’s adult fanbase is extraordinarily vile. Inside the Magic recently covered the popular debate of whether or not Disney should have a minimum age requirement for entering the Parks. Needless to say, not everyone was happy.

It should be stated that the idea was that only kids below a certain age would truly benefit a trip to the Disney Parks. However, some used this discussion as an opportunity to outright slander those who support the concept.

True Colors

Mark Twain once wrote,“Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” While many Disney fans utilized the platform to express their opinions towards the idea of an age-minimum, others were quick to simply direct their hatred towards Disney Adults.

While some Guests like “Gary” state the facts by saying,

“No age limit. Walt would not want that at all, so come no matter how old you are!!”

“Nope” offers a much more offensive tactic by writing,

“Mike” makes an excellent point when he writes,

“The worst tantrums I have seen at Disney parks, have been from teenage or preteen kids. Little ones throw little tantrums. Big kids can be so much worse…”



