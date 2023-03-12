Disney Adults Causing Parks to Consider Permanent Ban

Disney Adults are as diehard of a group of fans as they come.

Disney Adults take regular trips to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, watch all the new Disney films, and keep up with The Walt Disney Company passionately. In addition to keeping up with the latest developments happening around the Disney Parks, Disney Adults actively speak up about changes and are quick to criticize certain decisions that they are not happy with. Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane, and ticket price increases are just some of the issues surrounding the Parks that have garnered the attention of Disney’s most loyal fanbase over the last couple of years.

However, it would seem that the group– as well as other Disney Park Guests– are about to force Disney’s hand at a permanent ban on a certain Guest activity.

“Was there last month and the woman in the car next to us spent ALL of Haunted Mansion on her phone,” one Guest said. “Full brightness. Obviously the cars on that ride are side to side most of the time instead of back to front so we could see the glow from her phone the entire time. And then she was yelling over to the next car where her husband and kid were the whole time. It was a good thing it was our second go on Haunted Mansion because she legitimately ruined it.”

Over the course of the last couple of years, in particular, there has been an increase in phone usage on Disney rides.

Some Guests are recording the experience. Others are using the time they are seated to book their next Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane reservations. Others, still, are simply checking social media or getting caught up on messages and emails.

No matter the reason, it’s becoming a bigger problem.

Disney World recently had to ban phones altogether on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and it seems that more permanent bans on the activity could be coming to other rides, as well. TRON Lightcycle / Run will already have a ban on phones and other loose articles.

The belief among many Walt Disney World and Disneyland insiders is that rides like Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Indiana Jones Adventure, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Expedition Everest, and Radiator Springs Racers could be next.

If this is the case, it will be because Disney Cast Members have to ask Guests, particularly Disney Adults, to put their phones up too many times, already.

“Lady was filming with flash on,” another Guest shared. “Wtf. They stopped ride and asked everyone to turn off flashlights. She had no clue. Entire ride was stopped a good 60-90s for her to understand. Everyone was trying to tell her. She straight up ignored.”

Disney’s biggest competition, Universal Orlando Resort, has already banned phone usage on all of its rides. The same type of ban could certainly be coming to the Disney Parks, as well, in the near future.

The reason? It “ruins” the ride for others and can be a dangerous safety hazard. If you’re on a roller coaster and your phone slips out of your hand, it could hit a Guest behind you. It’s also an activity that, once a phone is dropped, causes Disney Cast Members to have to go find it, and can lead to other delays, as well.

What do you think of this ban that could affect Disney Adults in a major way? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!