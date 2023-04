Disneyland Resort is a lot of things: “The Happiest Place on Earth,” a romantic honeymoon destination, a weekend paradise for Magic Key holders… But it’s not a babysitter!

Disneyland Park Guest Candace (@xoxcandace on TikTok) recently shared a video of her family discovering a child left alone in a stroller outside a bathroom. The child was there for at least a few minutes, and multiple Guests stopped to make sure he was okay until his family returned:

“Who leaves a kid at the Restrooms alone?” Candace wrote. “It’s sickening.”

Later, Candace met the two women who left the boy there. In the comments of a follow-up video, she shared that they didn’t appear at all concerned when other Guests said they had to watch the young child:

“They acted like everyone was looney for even watching out for their kid,” Candace said.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month when a family left their young children, including a baby, alone at Disney California Adventure. Instead of utilizing Disney’s Rider Swap program, the parents left their eight-year-old in charge of a baby and toddler so that they could ride Incredicoaster.

Even worse, the boy said it was his birthday, and instead of celebrating him, his parents “had made him watch the kids all day around the Park while they went on rides.”

According to Disneyland’s rules, “Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.”

Find the nearest Disney Cast Member if you encounter a lost or abandoned child at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or Downtown Disney.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.