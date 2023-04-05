Selfish Parents Abandoned All of Their Children Including Baby to Ride Disney Roller Coaster

A group of adults abandoned all their children so they could ride one of Disneyland’s most popular coasters, leaving them among strangers.

And while enjoying the light and sound spectacle is meant to be a joyous occasion and one to share with family and friends (or on your own, solo travelers!), this report shares a traumatic moment a group of children, including a baby, were left waiting for the old World of Color alone.

The story comes from a thread that asked if anyone had ever called out another Guest for breaking the rules, and this user revealed the time they discovered children had been abandoned so their parents could go and ride Incredicoaster before the show began. User Mindeola wrote that they were waiting for World of Color to begin, and there was a baby in a stroller “crying and screaming.” The Guest recalls that the baby was with a toddler and an eight-year-old child, and what they thought were parents or guardians stood just to the other side of them.

However, it occurred to them that the adults nearby were not connected to the children in any way, so the Guest decided to engage with the children, making faces and rocking the stroller so the baby’s upset would ease.

It was only when the Disneyland Guest began talking to the eight-year-old that they uncovered what had happened. The oldest child revealed that he was there with his parents and his aunt and uncle, with the baby and the toddler being his cousins. He was left “in charge” of the other children while the adults went to ride the Incredicoaster across Pixar Pier.

And it gets worse.

The Guest wrote that the eight-year-old told them it was his birthday and that his parents and relatives “had made him watch the kids all day around the Park while they went on rides.” It was then that the Guests alerted Cast Members, who took them to the entrance of the World of Color seating area to wait for the adults.

While the Guest didn’t know the outcome, they wondered if the police or child protective services would be involved in the situation. They ended their report by saying, “The baby was no older than six months. The toddler was around 2. It was at least 45 minutes, and [they] don’t know how long they were there before we sat down.”

For these children, Disneyland would not be The Happiest Place on Earth after being abandoned by their respective parents for the entire day. Worse still, birthdays should be memorable affairs, especially for children. This young boy will likely have a hard time forgetting such awful behavior, as his future birthdays will be marred by this disappointing and probably traumatic day.

Disneyland’s rules state:

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.

Have you ever witnessed any rule-breaking at Disney Parks? And if so, did you report it? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

