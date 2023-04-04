Disney Guest Kicked Out of Park For Disgusting Offense

Disney Parks welcome anyone and everyone, but some don’t respect the rules and can find themselves kicked out. This is what happened to one person who thought it would be a good idea to spray bodily fluids on unsuspecting Disneyland Guests.

The Happiest Place on Earth. Walter Elias Disney’s original amusement park playground. Disneyland Resort.

The Parks in Anaheim, Southern California are the current home of The Walt Disney Company’s huge Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Disney100 marks the centennial of the House of Mouse and aims to celebrate ten decades of innovation, imagination, and storytelling. From the new Sleeping Beauty Castle show, Wondrous Journeys, to an embellished new World of Color, World of Color — One at Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland Resort is throwing out all the stops to mark the event.

With such a large-scale occasion, the Parks are naturally busy as Guests flock to get their piece of the magic.

Whenever a Guest steps foot in the Disneyland Resort, whether that’s Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or even the Downtown Disney District, they are expected to follow the theme park’s rules and regulations that allow Guests to have a safe and enjoyable time. Just recently, both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) added a new courtesy section to their respective websites asking Guests to show courtesy to others and “be the magic they wish to see.” This came after a string of bad behavior at the Disney Parks in the United States, including brawls and other physical and verbal altercations.

Unfortunately, bad behavior has always been present at Disney theme parks, and sometimes it isn’t Cast Members who speak up.

A new thread on Reddit asks whether anyone has confronted unruly Guests after they witnessed any misdeeds, and it seems rule-breaking is even more common than anyone first thought.

One visitor to The Happiest Place on Earth was caught partaking in a disgusting offense that involved spraying bodily fluids over other Disneyland Guests. But this mom wasn’t having it.

User Borrowed_Time49 revealed to others that their mom once confronted a Guest who was spitting on others riding Grizzly River Run — the water rapids attraction in Disney California Adventure Park. They wrote:

I remember my mom actually doing this about ten years ago during a visit. There was some teenager standing in line on one of the bridges that goes over the River Rapids ride. My mom and I watched this guy literally repeatedly spit on people from the top of the bridge as they passed underneath him. We were standing closer to a park employee than we were to the guy so my mom told the employee and they kicked the guy out of the park

But the story doesn’t end there. The user reveals that before alerting the employee to the disgusting behavior of this specific Guest, their mom loudly called out the teenager in front of the other spectators.

While many Guests wouldn’t even dream of spraying bodily fluids on others, there are some horror stories of Guests breaking the rules in this fashion. Ultimately, anyone caught doing this risks expulsion from the Parks. Disney’s rules, in part, say, “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others.”

The last comment regarding line-jumping is always a catalyst for discussion in many Disney fan circles, with Guests often speaking out about unruly behavior while waiting for attractions at the Disney Resort.

Have you ever witnessed disruptive behavior at any Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!