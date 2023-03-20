Disney Cast Members Find Abandoned Newborn In Theme Park

Leaving a child unattended at Disneyland Resort is a dangerous and ill-advised decision.

Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, make up what Guests know as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Millions of Disney Park Guests make their way into these two theme parks to enjoy attractions, such as Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and The Incredicoaster.

A trip to Disneyland is one that can be fun for the whole family. There are attractions, entertainment offerings, and character meet and greets that are immersive and unlike anything else that can be experienced elsewhere.

However, one of the prerequisites for making family memories is that a family stays together. That wasn’t the case recently in a stunning incident that went viral on TikTok.

User @itsamandag_ shared the video on TikTok, which has since garnered more than 1 million views.

The user shared that the mother allegedly left the baby unattended for more than 20 minutes. Disney Cast Members alerted security and they were waiting for the mother when she returned, but what happened after that is unknown. Disneyland Resort is a family-friendly place, without a doubt, but with millions of people, it can be easy for children to get lost, especially in places like Main Street, U.S.A., where crowds form.

Even if you’re leaving a child in a stroller, this is not a good idea and is never advised by Disney. As a matter of fact, abandoning a child in a Disney Park can result in law enforcement being called depending on the severity of the situation.

Disneyland’s official rule for child supervision is that “children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a theme park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.”

Inside the Magic will keep you updated if any more information is released on the incident.