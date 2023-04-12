Magic Key Passes Sell Out, Options Dwindling

Yesterday, Disneyland Resort began reselling their Magic Key Passes, and in less than a day, two of their four passes sold out.

Only two options are left for Guests looking to upgrade their tickets to Magic Key passes.

One option is only available for Southern Californian Residents in particular zip codes.

The other option is available for anyone but is the most expensive option.

Let’s get into Magic Key Passes and their pricing options for folks looking to visit Disneyland California when they want.

What Are Magic Key Passes?

Magic Key Passes are just as described: passes allowing Guests to visit Disneyland Resort in California when they want, much like Disney World’s annual passes.

Per Disneyland’s official website:

When you’re a Magic Key holder, the Disneyland Resort is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond. You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

As Disney World passes, Magic Key Passes are classified by tier, which depends on their price and what you can do with the Magic Key Pass.

There are four types of Magic Key Passes: Imagine Key, Enchant Key, Believe Key, and Inspire Key.

The Magic Key program only provides Guests with reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme Parks.

You can click here for more information regarding what Magic Key Passes are.

How Much Are Disneyland Resort Magic Key Passes?

I’ll break down the cost as quickly as possible for the four Magic Key Passes available at Disneyland Resort California:

Imagine Key: (only available to Southern California Residents) $449

Enchant Key: $699

Believe Key: $1,099

Inspire Key: $1,599

Like Disney World annual passes, Magic Key passes are reservation based and come with discounts on resorts, merchandise, food, and more. Blockout dates do apply, so click the link above for more information regarding the specifics of each Magic Key.

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Passes Sellout; What’s Left?

Unfortunately, only one option is left for individuals outside of California looking to purchase a Magic Key Pass. That option is the most expensive option available: the Inspire Key.

Southern California Residents still have the option to try and purchase the Imagine Key.

The Believe Key and Enchanct Key are available but only for renewal now.

Disneyland California fans seem upset over the fact that the Magic Key Passes sold out in record time.

