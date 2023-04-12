Fans Rejoice as Unpopular Disneyland Fireworks Show Ends: Is It Really That Bad?

Yesterday was the final day of an unpopular fireworks show that was going on at nighttime at Disneyland Paris. Fans rejoiced as the final play ended last night. But was this fireworks that bad?

Let’s find out.

Disneyland Paris

Yeah, I know we’re not getting to the meat of the topic, but I thought it necessary to inform those who may not know that there’s a Disneyland in Paris, France. And it’s pretty cool.

Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Paris. It comprises two theme Parks, several Disney Resort hotels, a Disney nature Resort, dining, entertainment, a shopping complex, and an excellent golf course for Guests to enjoy while on holiday or vacation.

The theme Park is owned by Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products and is operated by Disney Parks International. Disneyland Paris sees around 15 million Guests annually (as of 2019).

The theme Park has been undoing some pretty notable developments, like crossing the $2.5 billion mark. But aside from making a ton of cash, it seems that Disneyland Paris will finally open their highly innovative brand-new parking lot after three years.

Some pretty awesome stuff happening at Disneyland Paris, right?

So about that fireworks show. Now it’s time to figure out what the hype is all about and why people just don’t like it.

Disneyland Paris Fireworks Show – The Disney Illuminations Nighttime Spectacular

Per the official Disneyland Paris website:

Immerse yourself in a magical Disney experience at the Disneyland Paris theme Park. Dance with your favorite characters, get transported to the world of pirates and Star Wars, relive the beautiful story of The Lion King, enjoy spectacular shows and parades, and much more. Most importantly, do not miss the fireworks display during your Park visit. Watch pure magic unfurl as dazzling fireworks light up the Parisian sky and form jaw-dropping projections onto the Sleeping Beauty Castle every night at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks show has been going on for quite some time but ended last night to make way for the award-winning Disney Dreams.

Disney fans quickly took to Twitter to express their opinions about the fireworks show’s end.

Per the DLP Report’s official Twitter account:

🎆 Disney Illuminations Nighttime Spectacular: March 25, 2017 – April 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/3pS14Yt5RY — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 11, 2023

This was a quick video that DLP Report posted yesterday as the fireworks show ended. Disney fans poured in to tell it like it is (I guess):

Everyone cheering that it's FINALLY over 🎉🎉🎉 — Lee 🏰 🌈🎊 🚂🏰🎠🤠☠️🚀 (@leetaylor82) April 11, 2023

But was it that bad? Some Disney fans had no clue (including myself) that this fireworks show even existed:

As someone who doesn’t know much about DLP and who has only seen this show on video, is this basically DLP’s equivalent to enchantment? — starship824 (@Starship824) April 11, 2023

Others were sad to see the show coming to an end:

I know this is generally seen as unfavourable but I never saw Dreams and this is the only show I’ve seen at DLP. That ending still gets me every time. I personally love it. — Adam (@adambeaumont28) April 11, 2023

Later yesterday evening, DLP Report posted this to their Twitter feed, and fans were honest and open about how they felt:

🎆 Photos: tonight’s final performance of Disney Illuminations: pic.twitter.com/YbvtOosF2X — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 11, 2023

Honest opinions incoming:

May it never return! — Patrick Mühlbeyer (@PMuehlbeyer) April 12, 2023

I took it upon myself to the show entirely in all of its glamor and magic, and I have to say, it wasn’t that bad. Have I seen better? Sure. But as far as the Disney fireworks show goes, this one was delightful.

But that’s my opinion: what’s yours? Let me know in the comments below!