Incredibly Innovative Parking Lot Coming to Disneyland Paris

It seems that as technology is advancing, so are theme Parks. Coming later this year, Disneyland Paris is unveiling a new type of parking lot.

For those of you who are unaware, Disney does have another theme Park in France. Let’s read about that a little bit.

Related: A Significant Improvement Is Coming to This Disneyland Paris Nighttime Spectacular

Disneyland Paris Explained

Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Paris. It comprises two theme Parks, several Disney Resort hotels, a Disney nature Resort, dining, entertainment, a shopping complex, and a pretty awesome golf course for Guests to enjoy while on holiday or vacation.

The theme Park is owned by Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products and is operated by Disney Parks International. Disneyland Paris sees around 15 million Guests annually (as of 2019).

Check out the official Disneyland Paris webpage here for more information regarding their attractions, shows, and rides.

The theme Park has been undoing some pretty notable developments, like crossing the $2.5 billion mark. But aside from making a ton of cash, it seems that after three years, Disneyland Paris will finally open their highly innovative brand-new parking lot.

Related: Disneyland Paris Debuts Stark-Level Tech

New Technologically Advanced Parking Lot Coming Later This Year

In 2020, before the pandemic struck Europe and the rest of the world, Disneyland Paris was working hard on a new, freshly innovative parking lot that will be the first of its kind.

The new parking lot was due to open much sooner, but construction was halted as the world dealt with the ongoing pandemic.

It now seems that the new parking lot is finally making some headway and will open before the end of 2023.

Recently, DLP Report (@DLPReport on Twitter) reported that the new Guest Parking solar farm would open by the end of the year for Guests to enjoy.

Here is the official tweet from DLP Report:

🌍 Disneyland Paris has announced that the Guest Parking solar farm, under development since 2020, will be complete at the end of 2023. It currently generates 27 GWh of energy and will go up to 36 GWh by year’s end. pic.twitter.com/0FsFJJhPzW — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 11, 2023

As you can see from the photo above, the new parking lot is coming along great as construction moves forward.

The idea for the parking lot is to allow Guests to charge up their electric vehicles while enjoying their time in the Disney Parks.

The new parking lot will generate 36 GWh by the time the lot is fully operational to the public.