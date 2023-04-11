Disney World Guests Demand Age Limit

From the day Walt Disney first opened Disneyland, followed by the Walt Disney World Resort, the Disney Parks were designed as places for Guests of all ages to spend time and have fun together. Since then, Disney’s primary audience has mainly been families with children. As sweet as that sounds, it’s not without a whole set of problems.

Kids might be the main focus group, but many Disney Park Guests have asked if there should be an age limit on entering the Parks, especially places like Walt Disney World. Young kids can be easily overstimulated, cranky, and be the cause of some major Disney drama. So should they really be allowed in the Park?

Too Young for Disney World?

One of the most frequent debates amongst die-hard Disney fans is what age should parents take their kids to Disney. Making memories with your kids is exactly what the Disney name was built on, but are they really happy memories if kids are too young to remember them?

On a recent Reddit post, a Disney Park Guest was asking if it would be a good idea to take their toddler to a resort, but not the Parks. Naturally, this sparked a conversation about how young was too young at Disney. It didn’t take long for fans to offer up their two cents on the matter.

u/jadennew is one of many who believe parents should wait until their children are older. The user writes,

“If you don’t want to go to the parks then don’t go, she’s 2 she won’t even remember any of it, just take her for her 3rd or 4th birthday.”

While some might be quick to disagree and defend their tiny tots and their eyes all aglow, they do raise a good point. While they do share a fun story, u/Kmuehlbauer only proves the point by adding,

“My parents took me to Disneyland when I was 1 and I don’t remember it at all, but there’s an adorable polaroid of me grabbing Mickey’s nose and even though I don’t remember it, I still constantly tell my friends about it and state that that’s where my Disney obsession started…”

But Is It Worth It?

On the other side of the fence, there are plenty who say parents should take advantage of bringing their babies and toddlers to the place where dreams come true. While they might not remember everything about Disney from such a young age, there’s no saying they wouldn’t enjoy it.

u/newcamper1234 writes,

“I definitely remember the magic on our toddlers faces when we took them. They think it’s amazing and it’s so fun to watch them experience the magic….and it’s nice to get them in before you have to start paying for their ticket lol”

To which u/beemac126 adds,

“The child is free and can eat free at any buffet or family style meal. You can pack your own snacks. It’s very little added cost. And it’s SO FUN. My kid won’t remember any of our trips to Disney and other places yet. Who cares!? I remember! We have photos and videos to show him! Life doesn’t stop because you have kids.”

While that’s all true, we think that u/bele_nine says it better when they write,

"I took my daughter last year when she was 3 and my favourite thing of the whole trip was her face when she got to hug the princesses. She won't remember those moments but I'll never forget them."

In the end, the question isn’t about bringing your toddler to Disney World, but rather who is this benefitting more? Kids old enough to remember their trip to the Magic Kingdom will definitely benefit more than babies, but what parent doesn’t want to see their child get a hug from Mickey?

Do you think the Disney Parks need an age limit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!