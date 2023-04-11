Walt Disney World Marathon Sells Out in Record Time

Registration for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend opened today, and was sold out almost as quickly as it opened. After the success of the 2023 race weekend, which celebrated runDisney’s 30th year, it was announced that the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend would be returning in 2024.

Registration for the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend was highly anticipated, with the entire event selling out in just an hour and a half. Runners experienced a similar disappointment with the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon, as the 5k, 10k, and Goofy’s Challenge events sold out in less than an hour and the full Marathon being the longest-lasting event, taking 90 minutes to sell out completely. This follows the release of the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend registration just a few weeks ago, which had several issues for runners trying to register.

The return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend also marked the return of the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge. This challenge requires participants to run the Half Marathon at Disneyland as well as one of the following Walt Disney World events: the Half or Full Marathon, the Disney Princess Half Marathon or Fairy Tale Challenge, the Springtime surprise 10-Miler or Surprise Challenge, or the Wine & Dine Half Marathon or Two Course Challenge. Coast to Coast runners will receive a special medal depending on which of the Walt Disney World events they chose to qualify with.

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is the first runDisney weekend each year, taking place over a weekend in early January. This is the first 2024 Walt Disney World event to open registration, with next February’s Princess Half Marathon Weekend still unreleased. This upcoming weekend sees the return of the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, featuring various Pixar characters on its merchandise and medals.

