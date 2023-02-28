RunDisney Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Royal Flair

This past weekend, Walt Disney World hosted the 15th Anniversary runDisney 2023 Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE. The annual Princess-themed race was full of magical events, special character meet-and-greets, amazing runner costumes, and more. Here’s a complete wrap-up of the weekend, with highlights from Disney Parks Blog.

Runner Neely Gracey of Denver, Colorado was named the overall winner of the Half Marathon, making it the third time in Disney history that a woman was the overall winner of the race. The win was a close call, as Gracey ended up passing second-place finisher Michael Fussner in the final moments of the race, finishing just seven seconds before he did. Heather Sea lover of Bossier City, Louisiana was named the overall winner in the wheelchair division with a time of 1:08.

Runners designed their royal best to race in, with costumes inspired by Princesses and other Disney characters. Outfits themed around Cinderella, Moana, Belle, and more were spotted making their way down the track. There was even a creative Disney Princess Girl Scout Troop, complete with a “Sa-Maui” cookie.

Special character meet and greets were numerous throughout the marathon route. Runners got to stop along the track to rub elbows with the likes of Snow White and her Prince, Rapunzel, Moana, Merida, Mulan and Li Shang, Belle and the Beast, Tinkerbell, and more.

Despite the unusually hot weather for Florida this time of year, runners persevered and accomplished a 5K, a 10K, and a Half Marathon. Runners who ran all three completed the Princess Fairy Tale Challenge and spent the weekend running a total of 19.3 miles. Other events included Disney Princess Yoga at the start of the race weekend, which was held at sunrise in front of Cinderella Castle, and the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, where runners were able to mingle and purchase exclusive merch.

Congratulations to all runners, and be sure to mark your calendars for the 2024 registration!