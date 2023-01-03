Disney Announces New RunDisney Dates and Return of Special Event

Today, Disney released a calendar of upcoming runDisney events to look forward to for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Additionally, it was announced that a special event is coming back next year to the Disneyland Resort after a long hiatus.

The fan-favorite Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will return to Disneyland from January 11-14, 2024. Similar to a traditional runDisney Marathon Weekend, this special weekend will be jam-packed with three endurance events, a challenge, and more fun surprises that will be full of magic and memories.

Disney shared that more will be announced about this event in the upcoming months, such as the race courses, medals, and other important info.

Below are all the upcoming calendar events that were announced today, as well as opening dates for registration:

2023 runDisney Virtual Series – June-August 2023 General Registration: April 25, 2023

– June-August 2023 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend – November 2-5, 2023 Club runDisney Registration: March 14, 2023 General Registration: March 21, 2023 Virtual Event Registration: March 24, 2023

– November 2-5, 2023 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend – January 3-7, 2024 Club runDisney Registration: April 4, 2023 General Registration: April 11, 2023 Virtual Event Registration: April 14, 2023

– January 3-7, 2024

2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11-14, 2024 Club runDisney Registration: February 7, 2023 General Registration: February 14, 2023 Virtual Event Registration: February 17, 2023

– January 11-14, 2024 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend – February 22-25, 2024 Club runDisney Registration: June 13, 2023 General Registration: June 20, 2023 Virtual Event Registration: June 23, 2023

– February 22-25, 2024 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend – April 18-21, 2024 Club runDisney Registration: August 15, 2023 General Registration: August 22, 2023 Virtual Event Registration: August 25, 2023

– April 18-21, 2024

In addition to the return of this beloved Disneyland tradition, runDisney will also be revamping the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge in 2024. RunDisney will provide more details about this challenge and how to qualify on its site later this month.

These events are a perfect way to not only stay in shape but also to experience the magic of the Disney Parks and Resorts in a new and unique way. Throughout the various race events, participants will get to see engaging entertainment, find well-known and treasured Disney characters, and experience legendary Disney magic at every turn.

For more information on these and other upcoming runDisney events, visit the runDisney website.

Have you ever participated in a runDisney event? What was your experience like?