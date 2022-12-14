New Medals Revealed For RunDisney’s Next Event

Next year, the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will take place from April 13-16, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort. This event is Pixar-themed, celebrating friendship and the magic of Pixar. Within the race, participants are encouraged to celebrate those running beside them or supporting them from outside the race and be reminded of the loveable Pixar characters who continually lift each other up.

RunDisney recently announced what the finishers’ medals of this year’s races will look like. For the Disney Pixar Cars 5K, the medal will aptly feature Lightning McQueen. Here is more on this race, per runDisney:

On your marks… get set… KACHOW! Whether you’re taking to the track for a leisurely jog or speeding for a personal record, you’ll have a blast as you race through the 3.1-mile course celebrating Lightning McQueen, Mater and all their friends.

For those who finish the 6.2-mile Disney Pixar Monsters 10K, they will receive a medal with Mike and Sulley standing in a doorway. In this race, runners will be encouraged as they find Monstropolis canisters getting fuller at each mile mark. Per runDisney:

Load up laugh canisters as you race through a 6.2-mile course crammed with comic relief courtesy of Mike, Sulley and all their friends from Monstropolis.

At the end of the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler, those who finish will receive a medal featuring Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and some of the aliens from the Toy Story franchise. Here is a description of the race, per runDisney:

Race to the finish line on a toy-rific adventure with Buzz, Woody, Bo Peep and more of your favorite Toy Story characters. This 10-mile run takes you through EPCOT… and to infinity and beyond!

And finally, those who complete all three of these weekend events will receive the runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge medal, which showcases Nemo, Dory, and Crush. Per runDisney:

Keep on swimming—to the finish line of 3 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend events: Disney Pixar Cars 5K, Disney Pixar Monsters 10K and Disney Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler—for a total of 19.3 magical miles! Participants must register for the runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge, which includes all 3 races, in order to receive the runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge medal, plus all 3 event medals.

Additionally, those who can’t join these Pixar-themed events this weekend can participate in the virtual race options available for all these races, where they can experience some Pixar-filled adventures at home while running anywhere from 3.1 to 19.3 miles.

What do you think of these new medals? Have you ever participated in a runDisney event like this before? Share your experience in the comments below!